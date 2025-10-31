How to Help Victims of Hurricane Melissa

This week, Hurricane Melissa—described as a "disaster of unprecedented catastrophe" by the Red Cross—devastated multiple countries, including Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The full fatality count is not yet known, with Reuters reporting that 49 people have died so far in the hurricane. Along with mass flooding and landfall, Hurricane Melissa has destroyed people's families and homes, wrecked power lines and infrastructure, and caused irreparable damage to communities.

Individuals and families have begun attempting to rebuild by receiving necessary healthcare, accessing food and water, and seeking safe refuge. Relief efforts will likely be ongoing for years to come in the worst-hit areas, making contributions and donations more important than ever.

Here are some trusted charities and aid groups that are supporting those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

A resident walks though El Cobre, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, on October 29, 2025, following Hurricane Melissa. (Image credit: YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

CARE

CARE is accepting donations for the Hurricane Melissa Response Fund to help "deliver lifesaving relief in Jamaica and other areas in the Caribbean." The nonprofit organization is focusing on urgently providing "first aid, hygiene supplies, emergency food rations, water and water treatment kits, and other shelter supplies" to individuals affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Americares

Based out of Stamford, Connecticut, Americares is a charity responding to emergencies, disasters, and crises all over the world. Currently, the nonprofit is "preparing to send a team" to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa, where they will "work alongside local partners and assess health needs" to provide critical healthcare and support to anyone in need.

UN Crisis Relief

The United Nations is working alongside organizations and governments in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba to "provide life-saving assistance to those in desperate need." Donations are collected by the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund, and used to provide essentials such as food, water, and healthcare to individuals affected by Hurricane Melissa. Meanwhile, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) is providing critical food packages in response to the disaster.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)

Actor Sean Penn co-founded charitable nonprofit CORE, which was initially formed to respond to a disastrous earthquake in Haiti. Since then, the organization has continued to provide assistance within the region and internationally. CORE has already "deployed air cargo ships of essential relief supplies" to Jamaica. Donations will help provide everything from hygiene kits to water and generators, as well as financial assistance and medication, following Hurricane Melissa.

Direct Relief

Donations to Direct Relief aid victims of Hurricane Melissa on a short and long-term basis. The nonprofit has already committed emergency funding to the value of $250,000, along with sending "100 field medic packs and 250 hygiene kits, to Jamaica's Ministry of Health and Wellness." Longer-term plans include using the Caribbean Resiliency Fund to improve health infrastructures, increase disaster preparedness in the Dominican Republic, and build much needed medical facilities throughout the region.

A resident walking through a flooded area of Las Cucarachas in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on October 28, 2025, following Hurricane Melissa. (Image credit: DANNY POLANCO/AFP via Getty Images)

Airlink

Donating to Airlink contributes to aid in the aftermath of disasters around the globe, including in countries affected by Hurricane Melissa. Airlink supports relief workers traveling to areas impacted by emergencies, to offer their help on the ground. As well as transporting people, the Washington, DC-based nonprofit makes sure that humanitarian aid cargo is delivered where it's needed most, as soon as possible.

Although donations to Airlink aren't allocated to any particular emergency, the organization is already "actively responding" to Hurricane Melissa by working "with over 30 NGO and INGO partners, thanks to support from several airline partners."

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ)

The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) Disaster Relief Fund is providing "critical support when natural or humanitarian disasters impact," ensuring help is available before, during, and after emergencies in the region. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, AFJ's board of directors announced the creation of a "$1 Million Matching Fund to support critical relief and recovery efforts in Jamaica," supporting both individuals and communities.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

With teams already working in Kingston, Jamaica, GEM is seeking donations to provide assistance to communities hit by Hurricane Melissa. Based out of Florida, the nonprofit has committed $10,000,000-worth of funding towards supporting those affected by Hurricane Melissa, with cargo planes and supplies already in transit to Jamaica and Haiti.

Give Directly

Noting that "50,000 people have been displaced and 500,000 have been left without power" in Jamaica, Give Directly is collating donations to provide cash assistance to people in the country. The US-based nonprofit works by giving money directly to recipients to help pay for essentials like food, water, medicine, and diapers, along with emergency accommodation and crucial bills. Currently focused on responding to Jamaica, Give Directly is also "assessing the impact of the hurricane in Haiti and other Caribbean countries and may expand [their] response" in due course.

A resident walks through debris in Boca de Dos Ríos in Cuba on October 30, 2025, following Hurricane Melissa. (Image credit: YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

World Vision

World Vision's Disaster Relief Fund focuses on supporting children and families affected by emergencies around the world. Responding to Hurricane Melissa is one of the charity's current focuses, with a view to providing "immediate support during this devastating storm."

Good360

Good360 is accepting donations as they prepare to respond to Hurricane Melissa "as soon as it is safe to do so." The organization is "working closely with local and national partners to ensure a coordinated and effective response, delivering the right goods to the right people at the right time." They're also monitoring Hurricane Melissa, to make sure they can support those most affected by the storm.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Through the Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy will use a multifaceted approach to respond to the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. The fund will aid in "rebuilding homes" and "connecting survivors to disaster case management," while also providing legal support to anyone in need, now and in the future.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting donations towards responding to disasters all over the world. The charity has already started working throughout the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba to aid in emergency evacuations and by providing shelter to victims. Essential medical equipment, such as mobility aids and medication, is also being supplied by the nonprofit, along with immediate healthcare.