Dakota Johnson and Role Model Were Seen Together, So, Of Course, There Are Dating Rumors

Two famous people being seen together is enough for dating rumors to begin—even better if they're both single. So, naturally, when Dakota Johnson was spotted with Role Model, the gossip began.

As reported by TMZ, Johnson and Role Model (real name: Tucker Pillsbury) recently got dinner with a couple of other people. (Most of us can probably say the same of our own social lives.)

Photos published by TMZ show the Madame Web star and "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer sitting next to each other during the outing. According to TMZ, "Sources tell us Dakota was lying on him all cuddled up at the cozy dinner." They also were said to have been "engulfed in conversation with another dinner guest."

Dakota Johnson at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December 2025.

Obviously, the actor and musician could just be friends who were having a meal together, so take this gossip with a grain of salt. But, they are both said to be single at the moment.

In June, People reported that Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had ended their eight-year relationship. While she hasn't spoken out about the breakup, she did share some of her insight into her feelings about relationships in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in June.

"For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world," Johnson said while talking about her movie Materialists. "When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad? Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter."

Role Model at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2025.

As for Role Model, he previously dated YouTuber Emma Chamberlain for three years with that relationship ending in 2023, according to E! News.

"I have no regrets, and it’s a beautiful time in my life that I’m proud of," Role Model told Nylon of his relationship with Chamberlain in 2024. "I honestly never thought I would be in a relationship for three and a half years, and the fact that I was and that it was beautiful pretty much the entire time— I'm just very thankful. At the end of the day, I think the best thing I took away from it is knowing that I can do that and knowing that I can do that again at some point when I want to or when I’m ready."