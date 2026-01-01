Zoë Kravitz's Dad, Lenny Kravitz, Thinks She and Harry Styles Are a "Great Match" and "Make Each Other Really Happy"

It looks like Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have successfully won over each other's families.

After reportedly spending Christmas together with Styles' mom in Cheshire amid a recent flurry of engagement rumors, the couple has also apparently won over relatives in the Kravitz family.

According to Us Weekly, a source says that the Caught Stealing actress's father, musician Lenny Kravitz, has given his daughter's relationship with Styles his stamp of approval, thanks, at least in part, on the easy dynamic the pair shares.

“He thinks they’re a great match,” the source told the outlet. “Lenny says they really make each other happy and have an easy-going relationship, like best friends who are dating.”

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz attending the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kravitz and Styles' Christmas trip to spend the holidays with his family in the U.K. made headlines recently, the couple actually spent time with the 61-year-old musician earlier this year.

In September, Styles and Kravitz were seen having lunch together with her father in New York City, were they dined as a group at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village, but the Us Weekly insider says that's not the only time Lenny has had a chance to meet Styles face-to-face and to observe how he and Zoë are as a couple. According to the source, the elder Kravitz also “hung out with them in Europe.”

It's a good thing the "Fly Away" singer approves of Styles, because it sounds like the Don't Worry Darling actor might be around for a while—possibly even very long-term.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Zoë and Harry’s relationship is going strong, and they are quite serious about each other," the source added.

The source added that the relationship with Styles is different than any she's had before, in a good way.

Harry Styles, who has been linked romantically to Zoë Kravitz since August, seen during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Zoë has maintained a lot of independence," the source said of Kravitz's approach to past relationships. "Her family would joke that one of the reasons men would fall in love with her was because she kept an air of mystery and distance. With Harry, she is operating differently.”

Kravitz and Styles have often been seemingly joined at the hip in recent months and the source says Kravitz doesn't feel the need to create distance in the relationship like she has in the past.

"She’s spent the past few months traveling with him and is content by his side as he works on his album," the source added. "She is really enjoying herself and this moment with him. She loves creating and loves the process, and he loves having her there with him.”