Miley Cyrus "Wants the Air Totally Cleared" With Ex Liam Hemsworth Before She Marries Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for her next chapter with fiancé Maxx Morando, but she reportedly feels like she has work to do before she can fully close the her chapter with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

According to a report from Globe Magazine, sources close to the "Dream As One" singer said Cyrus feels the need to clear the air with Hemsworth—even though people close to her ex are reportedly not fans of the idea.

The magazine's report said that "pals fear her well-intentioned desire to clear the air with her ex will bring a wrecking ball to his new engagement"—and that insiders said Hemsworth's fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, is against the idea, too. The model has made her feelings about the idea of Hemsworth and Cyrus meeting up clear, the insiders added.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, sources close to Cyrus said she's struggled to really move on because she feels there are still things that have been left "unsaid" with Hemsworth. The pair dated off and on for years after costarring in The Last Song before they eventually wed in December 2018. By February 2020, however, the pair had decided to divorce and end the relationship for good.

Although they've both since moved on with new partners, sources close to Cyrus say she needs to make sure things are good between her and Hemsworth to really have closure in the relationship, which was a huge part of her life.

“As much as Miley has tried to move on, she’s really had a tough time,” an insider said. “She’s the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that’s the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship.”

The Globe sources are, unsurprisingly, anonymous, but Cyrus has personally gone on the record about how much she continues to care about Hemsworth and the time they shared.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I really do and did love him very, very, very much, and still do, always will," she told Howard Stern in 2020.

Miley Cyrus on Writing “WTF Do I Know” About Liam Hemsworth - YouTube Watch On

More recently, in a September 2025 interview with Vogue, Cyrus opened up about being in the process of organizing belongings from past "eras" of her life and revealed that she's kept some sentimental items from her relationship with Hemsworth.

“I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband," she said. "And then I have my dress that I wore on our first date along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life."

Now, as she prepares to marry Morando, who is the drummer for rock group Liily, Cyrus wants a face-to-face meeting with Hemsworth to make sure they end things on a good note—something she apparently hasn't had a chance to do since their split, which a source said she "didn't expect" at the time.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus at the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Miley wants the air totally cleared,” the Cyrus source continued. “Liam hates confrontation, so he’s avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her — which has only made it harder for her.”

Unfortunately for Cyrus, Hemsworth's new love is reportedly actively against the idea, which could make planning a "clearing the air" session complicated.

“Gabriella wants Liam’s focus on her—not on building a better relationship with his ex!” a source said.