Bella Hadid Resurrects the Naked Dress on New Year's Day, in 2004-Era Couture
This is the 2026 energy we should all be channeling.
Everyone talks big game about workout regimens, spending habits, and pie-in-the-sky manifestations during the weeks leading up to New Year's. But come Jan. 1, most of us don't even leave our couches. Relentless hangovers force many to press pause on any "new year, new me" goals, and the contrast from glitzy party dress to day-old PJs couldn't be more dramatic.
But one person did wake up on the first day of 2026, fully prepared for the year to come. Bella Hadid set the tone for '26, stepping out in full glam and an archival party dress. Honestly, she looked better on New Year's Day than I did on New Year's Eve.
The model spent her holiday in Aspen, CO with a group of friends. Though her outfits thus far have been more on the casual side, Hadid went high-glam for the first night of the year. Outfitted in vintage black lace, she revived the naked dress trend that fashion has largely moved away from.
Hadid wore a see-through, couture gown from Georges Chakra's 2004 runway, styling it with a pair of high-rise undies and translucent tights. Her accessories—a satin top-handle bag and a pair of square-toe boots—had a similar vintage feel. Given the snowy climate of the locale, Hadid chose to top her look with another vintage piece: a fur-lined suede coat.
This is the 2026 energy we should all be channeling.
Shop Bella Hadid's New Year's Look
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.