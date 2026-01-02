Kourtney Kardashian Barker's 13-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Appears to Officially Be Taller Than Her in New Pictures

On Wednesday, December 31, Kourtney Kardashian Barker said goodbye to 2025, closing out the year by sharing pictures from a mother/daughter outing with Penelope Disick.

Kardashian Barker and Disick chose a quintessentially mother/daughter destination for their end-of-the-year adventure, visiting the Gilmore Girls set and posing and snapping pictures to document the experience.

In a post on Instagram, Kardashian Barker shared a 10-photo carousel of pictures from the outing, that showcased several of the show's most memorable Stars Hollow locations, including Lorelai and Rory's cozy home (Rory Gilmore's cottagecore dream of bedroom, specifically), Miss Patty's School of Ballet, Luke's Diner, Doose's Market, the Dragonfly Inn, and even the town's quaint Town Square, known for its iconic gazebo. The outdoor area, which served as a central gathering space for the residents of Stars Hollow, was even decorated with artificial snowmen for the holiday season, in a move that honored Lorelai Gilmore's famous appreciation—and nose—for snowy weather.

The Stars Hollow Town Square, decorated with artificial snowmen for the holidays during a recent Gilmore Girls set visit Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her daughter, Penelope Disick, went on. (Image credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

One thing that stood out even more than the nostalgic Gilmore Girls sets, however, was Disick's height, as fans quickly noticed that the 13-year-old appears to officially be taller than her mom in photos from the outing.

The height difference is especially noticeable in a picture taken in front of Miss Patty's dance studio, Kardashian Barker and Disick are standing side-by-side and, even though the teen is obviously leaning, she's still clearly taller than her mom.

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Barker posing in front of Miss Patty's School of Ballet in a photo Kardashian Barker shared on Instagram from their recent visit to the Gilmore Girls' set. (Image credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

To be fair, the 46-year-old Poosh founder is famously petite, reportedly measuring an an even 5 feet tall and standing much shorter than any of her famous sisters, who range in height, with Kim Kardashian being closest to Kourtney's height at 5'2" and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner towering as the family's resident Tall Girls at 5'10" each (Kylie Jenner falls in the middle of the spectrum at 5'6", which is also family matriarch Kris Jenner's height).

"The Rory to my Lorelai," Kardashian Barker captioned the post immortalizing the visit, which earned three yellow heart emoji's worth of approval from the official Gilmore Girls Instagram account, which commented, "💛💛💛."

