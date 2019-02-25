Despite the fact that Jackson Maine-Ally shippers everywhere might be heartbroken, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not walk the Oscars red carpet together tonight. Instead, A Star Is Born actor and director Bradley Cooper (who's nominated for Best Actor this evening) appeared with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk (the two share a daughter named Lea De Seine) and his mother, Gloria Campano.

Lady Gaga arrived just before the ceremony began, wearing an amazing Alexander McQueen dress and ICONIC yellow diamond necklace, and greeted Cooper once inside (although the two weren't sitting next to each other—Shayk sat between them). The two will appear together later tonight, however, when they perform their hit song from the film (you know, the one everyone and Kate Hudson is singing), "Shallow," on the Oscars stage.

But on the red carpet, Cooper had eyes only for Shayk. The actor, dressed in a spiffy Tom Ford tux, was all laughs and smiles next to his date (who wore a stunning high-neck black dress that was backless and adorned with gold chain tassels), and she obviously couldn't get enough of him, gazing at him even as the two posed in from of photographers. The two have been together since 2015, but are notoriously private (especially about their daughter, who was born in 2017), so it's particularly fun watching the two of them obviously enjoy each other's company so much.

And honestly, they're just so extremely cute:

Even Bradley's mom was like... okay, enough with this cuteness, we have a show to attend, people:

Love this love!

