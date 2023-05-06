I'm a Sex Writer—One of My All-Time Favorite Sex Toy Brands Is Having a Huge Sale This Weekend

When it comes to shopping for the best sex toys for you or your partner (or both!), the key is to look for reputable brands that craft their toys using high-quality, body-safe materials. It's also important to explore your personal preferences—maybe you're a rabbit vibrator ride-or-die, or maybe you prefer a dildo, a g-spot vibrator, or an anal vibrator. Regardless, there's undoubtedly something out there for you in the vast world of sex toys, and this weekend, it's easier (and cheaper) than usual to find your perfect vibe: Cult-favorite, woman-owned brand OhMiBod (opens in new tab) is having a site-wide sale. All you need to do is use the promo code POWER at checkout.

The sale lasts until May 8, so you only have but a few days to snag these price-slashed, highly coveted goodies, nearly all of which are controllable through a user-friendly mobile app.

As a writer of sexual wellness, I have a seasoned eye for the very best products to incite ecstasy, so I scoured OhMiBod's site for the very best deals on vibrators, masturbators, and other sex essentials. Your best sex session awaits—and at a fraction of the cost.

(opens in new tab) editor's pick OhMiBod blueMotion Nex|2 - 2nd Generation $129 $97 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) This G-spot vibrator is one of OhMiBod's most popular toys, and this version features a new and improved remote app so that you or your partner can control the toy's seven unique vibration patterns remotely. Plus, it has a battery life of up to two hours, is splash-proof, and is made from body-safe, phthalate-free silicone.

(opens in new tab) editor's pick OhMiBod Esca 2 $69 $52 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) This is another wildly popular toy, beloved by customers and sexperts alike. Its unique, wearable design is made for maximum comfort and pleasure, and both its vibrations and its flashing LED lights are completely controllable via mobile application.

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.Oh Panty Vibe $119 $90 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) This pair of vibrating panties is small, lightweight, and quiet enough for public use—with or without a partner. Plus, unlike most vibrating panties, this vibrator comes with a pair of lacy black underwear, a remote control that works even while plugged in, and a bottle of lube. With three vibration modes and and a battery life of over an hour, this vibrator is perfect for spicing up a relationship with some kinky partner play.

(opens in new tab) editor's pick OhMiBod Romp Rose Hot Pink $50 $38 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) For those who prefer clitoral stimulation (at least 80 percent of people with vaginas!), rose toys like this one are absolute staples. And with six intensity levels and four vibration patterns, it makes for the perfect bouquet that never grows old and truly keeps on giving.

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Lumen $119 $90 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) This anal plug is a great anal toy for beginners, especially due to its modest size and its four customizable pulsation modes. It can also be used in tandem with OhMiBod's signature Club Vibe mode, which syncs vibrations to ambient sounds like music—or even moaning.

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Lovelife Share Couples Vibrator $79 $60 |OhMiBod (opens in new tab) This ring is a perfect sex toy for couples in which at least one partner has a penis. It's splash-proof and has seven unique vibration patterns, and it has a battery life of a whopping two and a half hours.

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Lovelife Natural Lubricant $14 $11 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) Lube is an essential tool for play that makes sex more comfortable—both solo and partnered sex, toy or no toy. This lube is water soluble and water-based, so you can use it with latex condoms and silicone toys without worrying about either tool degrading.

(opens in new tab) OhMiBod Lovelife Flex Kegel Weights $45 $34 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) Kegel weights are excellent for maintaining the health and strength of your pelvic floor muscles, which are necessary for preventing incontinence and keeping up good posture. This set gradually increases in weight so that you can strength train at your own pace.

(opens in new tab) editor's pick OhMiBod Fuse $149 $112 | OhMiBod (opens in new tab) Who doesn't love a good rabbit vibrator? And this particular dual-stimulation toy is, of course, mobile app compatible. It also features three sensors and two LED lights for an enhanced experience.