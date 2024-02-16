16 Luxe Under-$175 Finds from Nordstrom That Will Totally Revamp Your Wardrobe

It's time to dispel the myth that high-quality clothing can't be budget-friendly. Through experience (read: too much shopping), I've realized affordable, luxe-looking pieces do exist—you just have to shop in the right places. My go-to store for these pieces is Nordstrom. The retailer has an array of affordable brands, tons of trends, and all the staples you'll ever need. Keep scrolling to see my favorite finds that only look expensive.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.