15 Opulent Sale Finds That Are Perfect for Any Holiday Party

It’s always a special occasion when the words “designer” and “sale” end up in the same sentence. So when I heard about celeb-loved designer Michael Kors’ 25% off sale at Bloomingdale’s, I couldn’t keep the news to myself. I’m in need of some opulent partywear, so I got to work on curating the top finds for the holiday season. This sale only runs from November 22 to December 5, so I’d start shopping now if I were you. Read the story to see the gorgeous pieces I’m eyeing.
I still love to wear dresses in the winter, and this long-sleeve midi dress is the most stylish one I’ve found. I’ll be getting it in both black and red.
Gold accessories would complement this bag so well.
You get two handbags in one—a clutch and a chain-strap crossbody.
The raindrop embellishments are so trendy yet so unique.
If you’re going to a holiday party, your shoes should obviously be embellished with crystals.
Everyone needs a pair of ankle booties. There isn’t a single outfit that they don’t go with.
This turtleneck sweaterdress would look stunning styled with gold hoops and slingback pumps.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
