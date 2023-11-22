15 Opulent Sale Finds That Are Perfect for Any Holiday Party

The holidays have never looked this good.

(Image credit: Future)
Emma Walsh
By Emma Walsh
published

It’s always a special occasion when the words “designer” and “sale” end up in the same sentence. So when I heard about celeb-loved designer Michael Kors’ 25% off sale at Bloomingdale’s, I couldn’t keep the news to myself. I’m in need of some opulent partywear, so I got to work on curating the top finds for the holiday season. This sale only runs from November 22 to December 5, so I’d start shopping now if I were you. Read the story to see the gorgeous pieces I’m eyeing.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Ribbed Chain Belt Dress

I still love to wear dresses in the winter, and this long-sleeve midi dress is the most stylish one I’ve found. I’ll be getting it in both black and red.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Feather Trim Blazer

Feathers transform a blazer from officewear into partywear.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Mila Small Chain Sling Messenger Crossbody

Gold accessories would complement this bag so well.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Mona Leather Large Clutch

You get two handbags in one—a clutch and a chain-strap crossbody.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Empire Embellished Medium Chain Shoulder Bag

The raindrop embellishments are so trendy yet so unique.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Isra Pointed Toe Wedge Boots

These classic boots deserve a spot in your closet.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Celia Embellished Strappy High Heel Sandals

If you’re going to a holiday party, your shoes should obviously be embellished with crystals.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Sequined Cropped Tee

Sequins spice up a basic black tee.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Sequin Midi Skirt

Now this is a showstopper.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Braden Riding Boots

Effortlessly chic.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Kinlee Pointed Toe Block Heel Booties

Everyone needs a pair of ankle booties. There isn’t a single outfit that they don’t go with.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress

This turtleneck sweaterdress would look stunning styled with gold hoops and slingback pumps.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress

The most perfect sweaterdress, if you ask me.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Ruby Large Leather Tote

My new go-to tote. I adore the lock detail.

Bloomingdale
Michael Kors Piper Large Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

I love the silhouette of this handbag. This gold chain adds that little extra something special.

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest