Away's Second-Ever Sale Is Satisfying My Wanderlust
After spending a full year wishing we could travel somewhere (anywhere!), it finally feels like there's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. And, what better way to celebrate some semblance of normalcy by picking up some new luggage? (I mean, I think we could all use a vacation right about now.) That's where Away comes in. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for making first class-worthy suitcases at coach prices, and now through March 30 the brand is taking 30 percent off its popular pieces.
This sale has something for everyone: Cubes for the meticulous packer, a spacious tote for the person who can't wait to go back to the office, and a rolling suitcase for the frequent flier. (I never thought I'd miss schlepping a suitcase around the airport, but here we are.) But hurry! When the prices are this good, items will inevitably sell out fast. Peruse through the best deals worth adding to your cart, ahead.
$245 $171.50 (30% off)
Consider Away's Bigger Carry-On the best of both worlds. It can hold all your clothing, but it's still small enough to fit in an airplane's overhead compartment.
$125 $87 (30% off)
Thanks to its designated laptop compartment, this backpack will make for a great commuter bag. (You know, once commuting is a thing again.) Or, if you really want to flex your imagination, it can be the ultimate travel companion as you backpack through Europe.
$45 $31.50 (30% off)
Whether you're on the hunt for a compact dopp kit or a convenient spot to stow your passport and plane ticket, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this cute case.
$95 $66.50 (30% off)
Keep your jewelry safe, secure, and tangle-free with this box. The built-in compartments offer an easy way to keep your rings, earrings, and necklaces organized.
$195 $136.50 (30% off)
Traveling for business? This tote will transition nicely from an airport terminal to the boardroom. (Psst..its wide shape can fit important documents, your laptop, and a light sweater.)
$295 $206 (30% off)
Chronic over-packers will find a lot to love about Away's Large suitcase. This spacious option has ample room for chunky sweaters, bulky boots, and multiple white tees. (Because, in true over-packer fashion, one just won't do.)
From a carry-on for all your in-flight entertainment to a gym bag that's stylish enough to bring to the office, you'll get a lot of use out of the Everywhere Bag. (Dare I say you'll use it everywhere? Sorry, had to.)
$325 $227.50 (30% off)
Take your suitcase game to the next level with the fiery bag Away created with Serena Williams. There's even an expandable pouch, which offers a great space to place a spare sweater—or, in Serena's case, a tennis racket.
$75 $52 (30% off)
This passport holder will get plenty of compliments at customs. Plus, it has RFID protection to keep your personal information safe.
$195 $136 (30% off)
Not hopping on a plane anytime soon? No worries, Away's Mini Everywhere Bag can double as a purse.
$45 $31.50 (30% off)
Type-A travelers will find a lot to love about these packing cubes, available in four sizes. There's a cube for just about anything: Dresses, blouses, underwear...the sky's the limit.
$225 $157.50 (30% off)
Away's rugged duffle is the perfect thing to bring on a long weekend away. To give this bag an extra dose of cool, the brand teamed up with actress Rashida Jones to create this chic rust shade.
$25 $17 (30% off)
With a collapsible divider, this shoe cube separates your dirty shoes from your clean clothes. (Read: It's perfect for your next glamping trip.)
$45 $31 (30% off)
Looking for a place to store all of your favorite lotions and potions? This dopp kit will be the hero of any beauty lover's suitcase.
$575 $402 (30% off)
Away gives their signature suitcase the Midas touch with this aluminum finish.
$195 $136.50 (30% off)
With a magnetic closure and slot for a 13-inch laptop, this tote is the perfect marriage of form and function. Trust us, it'll get a lot of compliments when you return to your co-working space. (Remember those?!)