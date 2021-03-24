After spending a full year wishing we could travel somewhere (anywhere!), it finally feels like there's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. And, what better way to celebrate some semblance of normalcy by picking up some new luggage? (I mean, I think we could all use a vacation right about now.) That's where Away comes in. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for making first class-worthy suitcases at coach prices, and now through March 30 the brand is taking 30 percent off its popular pieces.

This sale has something for everyone: Cubes for the meticulous packer, a spacious tote for the person who can't wait to go back to the office, and a rolling suitcase for the frequent flier. (I never thought I'd miss schlepping a suitcase around the airport, but here we are.) But hurry! When the prices are this good, items will inevitably sell out fast. Peruse through the best deals worth adding to your cart, ahead.