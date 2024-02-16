I’m In Desperate Need of a Luggage Upgrade—10 Sets I’m Shopping From Paravel’s Annual Sale

Now that spring is on the horizon, I've got vacations on my mind. The next couple of months are busier than ever with birthday parties, bachelorettes, a European cruise, and a few weekend trips here and there. While I'm already all set with vacation-ready fashion, I'm a bit more unprepared when it comes to what's most important (and often overlooked) during traveling: luggage. I've had the same carry-on luggage since my high school senior trip—and don't even get me started on the decades-old hand-me-down I'm forced to use as a check-in bag. With so much traveling on my docket this year, it's high time for an upgrade and luckily Peravel is coming through with a sale.

Just in time for upcoming summer travels, Peravel is throwing their annual Annual Get Set, And Go Sale Event with 25 percent off travel sets from now through February 20. Since I'm perusing the sale for myself, I took the liberty of rounding up the best sets that will suit any of your luggage needs. Whether you need a trusted weekender bag for a quick trip or a tote bag for the beach, Peravel's sale is not one to miss.

In case you aren't familiar, Peravel is a luggage brand that has sustainability at the forefront of its ethos. Every one of their products uses recycled materials, and they have even designed the world's first carbon-neutral suitcase, according to the brand. With their efforts in sustainability, luxurious designs, and great functionality, it's easy to love this brand. Keep scrolling to shop a few of the best products included in the sale.

Shop The Best Luggage from Peravel's Sale

Aviator Set Plus (Was $870) $653 at Paravel In case your luggage is in need of a major upgrade, look no further than this set. You can count on this sleek carry-on and checked luggage to serve you well during all of your extended travels. Combined, you can fit 14 days worth of clothes and six pairs of shoes, but what makes this set really special is that it's carbon-neutral.

Cabana Tote and See-All Set (Was $355) $259 at Paravel If your travel plans see you off to the beach, this set will be your saving grace. A large tote bag, complete with plenty of pockets for organization, will hold all of your beach essentials with ease. Meanwhile, two durable vanity cases will keep your things free of sand and water.

Aviator100 Weekender Set Plus (Was $820) $615 at Paravel How pretty is this shade of blue? I just know this set will have everyone at the airport wondering where you got it. You'll love this limited edition set even more knowing that it's made from recycled water cooler jugs and can fit a combined seven days' worth of clothing. You can rest assured that the bigger carry-on fits in most overhead compartments while the weekender can serve as your personal item.

Cabana See-All Set (Was $170) $128 at Paravel A great toiletry case is a nonnegotiable on any kind of trip, and this set comes with two! Each bag is spill-proof and stain-repellant, made of durable canvas, and can easily be wiped off. Transparent side panels also allow you to see what's inside, so there's no need to dig to find a specific product.

The Ultimate Set Plus (Was $1,335) $1,001 at Parevel Say hello to the end-all-be-all of luggage sets. This eight-piece set includes everything you may need for any kind of trip, whether it's a month-long stay at your parents' or a weekend getaway. With a larger check-in bag, carry-on, fold-up duffle, weekender, and four packing cubes, you'll likely never need another piece of luggage again. And if you get this set personalized, it makes for one hell of a gift for your favorite jet-setter.

Mini Cabana Tote Set (Was $280) $210 at Paravel Trust me when I say a good crossbody bag for traveling will make a world of difference. This one has an inner zipper pocket to keep all of your valuables secure, not to mention its sporty style is so fun. It also comes with a cute little zip pouch, which you can use to keep things like lip balm, keys, or AirPods handy. It would make for an ideal coin pouch, too.

Aviator Packing Cube Set Plus (Was $965) $724 at Paravel Maybe you don't need all of the bells and whistles of the Ultimate Set. If that's the case, this more streamlined set will serve you well. A set of four packing cubes will allow you to fit so much more in your suitcase, plus it's a massive help to keeping your things organized. Of course, this set also comes with the brand's best-selling big carry-on and checked-in bag, so you'll be all set for the airport in style.

Alta Via Set Plus (Was $670) $503 at Paravel While it all boils down to personal preference, opting for a backpack over a tote bag is a good way to go on hectic travel days. Aside from having tons of pockets for organizing your things, this backpack also has a trolley sleeve for seamless carrying through the airport. This set also includes a large carry-on, making this a great pick for weekend travels.

Cabana Zip-Top Pouch Duo - Small + Medium (Was $115) $86 at Paravel There are so many different uses for these handy pouches. Use them to keep all of your cords and chargers handy. Use them as a makeup bag or wallet. Use them as an on-the-go jewelry holder. I could go on. However you decide to use these pouches, rest assured your things will stay protected thanks to extra-durable canvas and spill-proof interior.