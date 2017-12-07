Today's Top Stories
Justin Bieber Was Asked If He'd Propose to Selena Gomez and His Reaction Was *So Sweet*

No one has ever smiled/blushed harder.

Dec 7, 2017

In case you'd somehow missed it, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together, which is thrilling news for "Jelena shippers" and iffy news for people whose reaction is more:

But either way, the new era of Justin and Selena is undoubtably exciting, and it appears that Justin potentially has marriage on his mind. At least according to this TMZ video of him awkwardly being asked if he'd propose to Selena. His blush and never-ending smile says it all:

Melttttting. And BTW, the internet very much cannot deal right now:

