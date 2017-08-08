Watching Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Dance at Kendrick Lamar's Concert Will Give You FOMO
Like, of course this happens at the *one* concert we don't go to.
We're not even half way through the week, so chances are you need a pick-me-up, and that pick-me-up comes in the form of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dancing like no one's watching during a Kendrick Lamar concert.
The pair were spotted at Lamar's Staples Center show in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Blue Ivy's concert aesthetic is basically a fire emoji come to life.
They. Were. Feeling. It.
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. (Said moment being Bey showing up at the same concert as you.)
