Watching Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Dance at Kendrick Lamar's Concert Will Give You FOMO

We're not even half way through the week, so chances are you need a pick-me-up, and that pick-me-up comes in the form of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dancing like no one's watching during a Kendrick Lamar concert.

The pair were spotted at Lamar's Staples Center show in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Blue Ivy's concert aesthetic is basically a fire emoji come to life.

Vid 1: Beyoncé, Blue, Kelly & Angie at Kendrick Lamar's concert in LA – Aug. 6 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

They. Were. Feeling. It.

Vid 2: Beyoncé, Blue, Kelly & Angie at Kendrick Lamar's concert in LA – Aug. 6 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. (Said moment being Bey showing up at the same concert as you.)

