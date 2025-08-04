Wipe your tears, Beyhive, because Beyoncé's country-coded era isn't over yet. Sure, the Grammy winner's Cowboy Carter tour ended on July 26, but on August 4, Beyoncé teamed up with Levi's for one final rodeo.

Make way for "The Denim Cowboy," the fourth (and rumor has it, final) chapter of Beyoncé's year-long REIIMAGINE campaign with the American label. The dynamic duo dropped four never-before-seen shots, plus a 90-second commercial. The close-ups captured Bey in the '90s Shrunken Trucker and 501 Curve Jeans, a crystal-embellished Canadian tuxedo that fans can shop right now.

Originally seen in the third short film, titled "Pool Hall," the A-lister paid homage to her Cowboy Carter song, "Levii's Jeans" in bedazzled boot-cut jeans and a matching denim jacket. These styles, alongside four additional denim designs, are available on Beyoncé's storefront, ranging from $150 to $250.

In true Beyoncé form, that's not all. Ending her Cowboy Carter cycle with a bang, the A-lister combined her three previous Levi's ads into one award-worthy visual. With "Levii's Jeans" as the soundtrack, Queen Bey opened the video on horseback wearing a cropped white tee, Levi's jeans, and a denim cowboy hat. You may recognize this combo from the "Launderette" campaign, which launched in Sept. 2024.

Next, the camera panned to the "Refrigerator" video, starring Beyoncé in Daisy dukes and a mid-wash button-down, both with Levi's tags, of course. Fans assumed "Pool Hall" would conclude this denim-heavy recap, but with ten seconds to spare, Beyoncé delivered another Easter egg-filled clip.

Beyoncé - Chapter 04 "THE DENIM COWBOY" LEVIIS JEANS - YouTube Watch On

Instead of the horse she rode in on, Beyoncé straddled a motorcycle and drove off in her Levi's. Fans believe she's teasing the end of Cowboy Carter and the beginning of her mysterious Act III album. By trading her horse for a bike, she's ushering in a new sound and style, which fans suspect will be rock n' roll, another music genre pioneered by Black artists. “She comes in on a horse, leaves on a motorcycle … It’s rock," one fan shared on X.

Toward the end of "The Denim Cowboy," viewers also flagged a timestamp of 9:04 PM above "The Smoke" chapter. The meaning behind this time and title are unknown, but if fans are right, Beyoncé will announce something on September 4, her 44th birthday. (Four is her favorite number, after all). So, watch this space for updates as her special day draws near.

Shop Denim Numbers from Beyoncé x Levi's