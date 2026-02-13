Beyoncé Goes Incognito Mode at the 2026 Super Bowl in the Stirrup Leggings Trend

Beyoncé wasn't dancing to "Yo Perreo Sola" in Bad Bunny's star-studded casita at the 2026 Super Bowl, but she still scored a seat inside Levi's Stadium. The halftime show alum waited until February 12 to share her Super Bowl outfit—starring the stirrups leggings trend—as to not outshine the "triumphant" Benito Bowl.

Paparazzi spotted her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on the turf before the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots. Beyoncé, on the other hand, kept her photo ops private. With the Santa Clara stadium as her backdrop, the Grammy winner posed in a skintight set, beginning with an ivory, off-the-shoulder blouse. She tucked the ruched long-sleeve into the highest of high-rise leggings. They weren't your average errand-running pair. Equestrian-style stirrups—in charcoal to match each leg—encircled the arches of her feet. As was custom on Fall 2025 runways, the trend created a tapered look along her ankles. (Stylist Ty Hunter—the same creative behind her early-aughts attire—made the moment happen.) A $325 burgundy belt from Déhanche was a near-perfect shade match to Bey's pointy patent leather pumps.

Beyoncé celebrated a touchdown in the stirrup leggings trend on Instagram. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's base layers would've been enough to steal focus away from the football game. But she'd never turn down a fresh-off-the-runway coat. Beyoncé got her hands on the opening look from Rowen Rose's Fall 2026 co-ed runway show, which debuted less than a month ago. The leather croc-embossed trench coat set a bold, '80s-coded tone for the entire 62-piece collection; one that resonated with Act III's rumored rock album and aesthetic.

Beyoncé let the coat's oversize lapels lay flat, contrary to the runway model's buttoned-up neckline. Plus, she traded the waist's yellow gold belt buckle for a classic knot. Creative director Emma Rowen Rose also loaned her the matching Fall 2026 bag, featuring a Gucci-esque bamboo top-handle strap, a metal kiss-lock closure, and the same olive green crocodile exterior.

A moment for her leather trench coat, please. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

Here's the same croc-embossed style on the Rowen Rose Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Only Bad Bunny could get Beyoncé to end her four-month hiatus from the public eye. She hasn't served a look this official since last November's Las Vegas Grand Prix. (The Beyhive thought her custom Ferrari and Louis Vuitton leather catsuits teased her rock era, too.)

With two halftime shows under her belt, it's no surprise she effortlessly slipped back into Super Bowl styling. Her last Super Bowl sighting was in 2020, when she snuck into Florida's Hard Rock Stadium wearing a green denim suit set from Balmain. Four years prior, she performed at the halftime show in a custom, Michael Jackson-inspired military jacket from Dsquared2. Clearly, she has an affinity for edgy fabrics at the Super Bowl.

A decade ago, Beyoncé made headlines with her leather-clad Super Bowl performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Would we have loved to see her dancing with Cardi B in Bad Bunny's casita? Of course, she's Beyoncé. However, by going incognito, she almost caused more of a stir online.

Wearing stirrup leggings also felt fresh for the wide-leg jeans enthusiast. Could leggings trade places with Cowboy Carter's Levi's jeans in her next album cycle? Only time will tell. Her fans are convinced we're on the precipice of her Act III era, in all its (supposed) rock-and-roll glory. It seems "she coming" after all.

