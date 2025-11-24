Beyoncé’s Curly Afro Is Already My Favorite Beauty Look of the Week
The highlights are immaculate.
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is that an "Act III" announcement I see? On November 22, the superstar made an appearance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, with her husband, Jay-Z, by her side. Carter was the epitome of couture curves, dressed in a custom, figure-hugging Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that she unzipped to show a bit of cleavage. Absolutely stunning fashions aside (this is going to be such a fun archival moment for her children to pull from in the future), what really caught my attention was her curly afro.
Courtesy of her go-to hairstylist, Neil Farinah, Carter’s hair appeared to be in its natural state, a rare appearance since the singer mostly wears protective styles when she works. “VEGAS: Au Natural for F1,” he captioned an Instagram photo of her from the day, where the singer posed in front of a step-and-repeat.
For the event, her curls were out and unencumbered, showcasing her gorgeous honey-blonde hair color. She later switched things up by adding a hat and drenching her strands for a wet-hair moment, which she paired with a red Ferrari jumpsuit, likely in honor of Lewis Hamilton, with whom she did a lap on the track earlier in the evening.
Beyoncé’s curly afro is one of my favorite looks on the star, and really any Hollywood socialite if I’m being honest. It’s been seen on others like Naomi Campbell and Kerry Washington—even Doechii got in on the fun at the Met Gala. It’s proof that no two afros look the same, but they're stunning hairstyles regardless.
I also barely wear my own afro out in favor of protective styles, but I still know a thing or two about styling it. Keep reading for the products I recommend to get the look.
Detangling my hair is an easier process when I use this leave-in product.
Not only will this foam perfect your twist out, but it's also a leave-in treatment that boasts heat protection. It's basically three products in one.
Of course, deep conditioning your curls is paramount. The singer likely uses products from her own line (which I can happily report are fantastic).
We all know that sometimes our curls don't come out uniform, even with the best of intentions. That's why I keep a thinner curling wand like this one on hand for any quick touch-ups.
I'm obsessed with the glossy red lip Beyoncé wore later in the night. Get a similar—but more sheer—version of the look using this Chanel lipstick.
For a more opaque wash of color on the lips, pick up Soft Cherry from No7 Beauty.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.