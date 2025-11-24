Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is that an "Act III" announcement I see? On November 22, the superstar made an appearance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, with her husband, Jay-Z, by her side. Carter was the epitome of couture curves, dressed in a custom, figure-hugging Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that she unzipped to show a bit of cleavage. Absolutely stunning fashions aside (this is going to be such a fun archival moment for her children to pull from in the future), what really caught my attention was her curly afro.

Courtesy of her go-to hairstylist, Neil Farinah, Carter’s hair appeared to be in its natural state, a rare appearance since the singer mostly wears protective styles when she works. “VEGAS: Au Natural for F1,” he captioned an Instagram photo of her from the day, where the singer posed in front of a step-and-repeat.

Beyonce on the Pirelli hot laps grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the event, her curls were out and unencumbered, showcasing her gorgeous honey-blonde hair color. She later switched things up by adding a hat and drenching her strands for a wet-hair moment, which she paired with a red Ferrari jumpsuit, likely in honor of Lewis Hamilton, with whom she did a lap on the track earlier in the evening.

Beyoncé during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s curly afro is one of my favorite looks on the star, and really any Hollywood socialite if I’m being honest. It’s been seen on others like Naomi Campbell and Kerry Washington—even Doechii got in on the fun at the Met Gala. It’s proof that no two afros look the same, but they're stunning hairstyles regardless.

​I also barely wear my own afro out in favor of protective styles, but I still know a thing or two about styling it. Keep reading for the products I recommend to get the look.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Natural Leave-in Detangler Detangling my hair is an easier process when I use this leave-in product. Pattern Repair360 Leave-In Foam Not only will this foam perfect your twist out, but it's also a leave-in treatment that boasts heat protection. It's basically three products in one. CÉCRED Moisturizing Deep Conditioner Of course, deep conditioning your curls is paramount. The singer likely uses products from her own line (which I can happily report are fantastic). BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1/2" Curling Wand We all know that sometimes our curls don't come out uniform, even with the best of intentions. That's why I keep a thinner curling wand like this one on hand for any quick touch-ups. Chanel Rouge Coco Flash I'm obsessed with the glossy red lip Beyoncé wore later in the night. Get a similar—but more sheer—version of the look using this Chanel lipstick. No7 Beauty Moisture Drench Lipstick For a more opaque wash of color on the lips, pick up Soft Cherry from No7 Beauty.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors