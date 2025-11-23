Before the lights went out over the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting line, the biggest news in the paddock wasn't about the drivers. All eyes were turned toward the entrance, where Beyoncé was racing to the top of the night's best-dressed list in a custom Louis Vuitton matching set.

A-listers are as much of a fixture at Formula 1 races as nail-biting battles for first place and champagne-spray celebrations at the end of the night. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, however, VIP guests amped up their takes on motorsport style. Striped racing jackets and head-to-toe leather were the top two ways celebrities remixed the trackside dress code. Add in oversize sunglasses and a glossy leather bag, and names from Cynthia Erivo to Naomi Campbell looked ready to strut the Vegas Strip as soon as the checkered flag waved.

As far as race-day style goes, these outfits are all worthy of the podium. Ahead, catch up on all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrive at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hitting the track for a lap with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, Beyoncé wore a custom white, black, and red racing suit by Louis Vuitton. Where a real race car driver would have advertisers' logos, Louis Vuitton added custom patches winking at the label's heritage. Jay-Z joined her in an all-black outfit and utility boots—topped by a leather jacket, of course.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo put down her Elphaba-themed Wicked premiere looks for Formula 1 method dressing. The Oscar nominee arrived at the Las Vegas Grand Prix looking ready to race in a distressed jacket and matching pants. The Williams racing team agreed: Erivo got to take a turn behind the wheel of Carlos Sainz's car (before it left the garage, anyway).

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to a supermodel like Naomi Campbell to elevate Formula 1's leather-forward dress code. She swapped the paddock usuals like a collarless moto jacket or team tee for a longline snakeskin coat and leather jumpsuit.

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winter whites, the Las Vegas Grand Prix way. Singer Leona Lewis took a night off her residency to glow on the red carpet in an oversize white suit and coordinating coat.

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the Grand Prix classics found their way into Madelaine Petsch's look. A leather jacket and leather pants? Check and check.

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Chanel Iman didn't need an official team jacket to ace the Las Vegas Grand Prix dress code. She channeled the circuit's energy in a glossy, cropped jacket and matching mini skirt.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice arrives at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Marie Claire cover star Victoria Justice transformed everyday jeans into a Grand Prix staple with help from a moto jacket. Plus, a burgundy bag that coordinated precisely with her baseball cap (and winter manicure).

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader arriving at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The capri pants renaissance just got its Grand Prix makeover, with help from actress Brooks Nader. She made the early-aughts silhouette look race-day-ready with a striped leather jacket and kitten-heel sandals.