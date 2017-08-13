Justin Bieber Hit on a Woman on Instagram, and She Just Shared the Receipts

Justin Bieber might be an incredibly busy, international superstar, but he still has time to appreciate good photos when he sees them. According to an employee from Fitness on Broughton, Bieber messaged the gym after seeing a photo of her on their Instagram page.

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

According to Jessica Gober, Bieber was so taken with the gym's post, he allegedly messaged the following:

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

Obviously, these are alleged receipts, but regardless of the authenticity of the messages, Gober isn't single anyway. So Bieber's messages weren't the start of a spectacular, Insta-love story, unfortunately.

Our girl @jessigoberr 😁 From working the front desk to working the front page!! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Still, the "Sorry" singer probably isn't short of people who would love to date him. And clearly, Instagram is the way to catch his attention.

