Justin Bieber Hit on a Woman on Instagram, and She Just Shared the Receipts
Instagram is the new Tinder?
Justin Bieber might be an incredibly busy, international superstar, but he still has time to appreciate good photos when he sees them. According to an employee from Fitness on Broughton, Bieber messaged the gym after seeing a photo of her on their Instagram page.
According to Jessica Gober, Bieber was so taken with the gym's post, he allegedly messaged the following:
Obviously, these are alleged receipts, but regardless of the authenticity of the messages, Gober isn't single anyway. So Bieber's messages weren't the start of a spectacular, Insta-love story, unfortunately.
Still, the "Sorry" singer probably isn't short of people who would love to date him. And clearly, Instagram is the way to catch his attention.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.