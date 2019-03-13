The FDA has released a warning that asbestos has been found in Claire's makeup.



Customers are warned to stop using the affected products and return them immediately.



Claire's issued a response, assuring customers that their "products are safe."

Text your little sister right now: "PUT. DOWN. THE. EYESHADOW. AND. STEP. AWAY." The FDA just released some terrifying news: Makeup from your favorite affordable mall stop, Claire's, has tested positive for asbestos.

In a recent FDA testing, traces of asbestos were found in Claire's Eyeshadow (SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17), Claire's Compact Powder (SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15), and Claire's Contour Palette (SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17).

The accessory retailer has taken the products off of shelves and if you happen to have one of them in your makeup bag, the FDA advises you stop using them immediately and head straight to Claire's for a full refund.

On the FDA website, it's explained exactly how asbestos could have gotten into the makeup.

"Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos."

Claire's, however, is contesting the accusations, assuring customers in a statement on Twitter that their "products are safe" and arguing that the FDA's test showed "significant errors."

Read the full FDA statement here.

