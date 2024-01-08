Award shows are great opportunities to analyze beauty and fashion trends. At these glamorous events, we get to watch all of our favorite celebrities dress their best in a single, confined space, creating a microcosmic environment through which we can see, quite clearly, what colors, haircuts, and makeup styles are most popular at the moment. Red, for instance, is a confirmed trend, particularly when it comes to red hair. Purple eyeshadow, seen on the likes of Danielle Brooks even before the Golden Globes arrived, is also having a moment. Multiple celebrities donned this bright, fun shade across their lids last night, but my favorite take on the trend was Amanda Seyfried’s plum tinged smoky eye.
When you think of a smoky eye, you probably think immediately of charcoal-colored eyeshadow with little color mixed in, if at all. But when it comes to the smoky eye, the possibilities are as endless as the color wheel itself—something that Seyfried proved with her showstopping look. Celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee created the look using Lancôme products, blending sparkly, amethyst inspired shades across both the upper and lower lids for a striking look that could be seen even from afar. She also extended the color onto the edges of Seyfried’s brow bone for a dramatic, Cleopatra-esque look.
Because the eye look was so intense, the rest of Seyfried’s beauty look was comparatively pared down, with a nude shade of Mauve lipstick (also courtesy of Lancôme, as Seyfried is an ambassador for the brand) and minimal pink blush. Meanwhile, hairstylist Renato Campora and hair assistant Sinaïa Campora styled Seyfried’s hair in a shiny, loose down ‘do with a side part (another trend that’s come back in recent weeks). On the red carpet, Seyfried wore all her locks tucked behind her ears so that nothing could distract from her smoky eyes.
Eager to try the look for yourself? Luckily, we know all the products used to accomplish Seyfried’s look, and we’ve listed them below.
Get the Look
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
