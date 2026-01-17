Looking back, I really wished I went to a small liberal arts college. Don’t get me wrong: I got a great education (I am a proud Trojan and “Fight On!” forever). But truth be told, I didn’t really fare well from going to such a big school. I didn’t fit in with the sororities that ruled the social scene and I can’t help but wonder how much more enriching my life would’ve been if I were able to go beyond my creative writing degree and dabble in more of the humanities and art.

That’s the vibe I’ve found myself currently reminiscing over. This week’s best nail looks are odes to art. I’ve found cool 3D sculptural decals, gel extensions that remind me of some of my favorite art designs (Baroque! Modernism! Abstract!), and some whimsical pieces that are ideal for escapism. I’m a huge believer that everyone—nay, the world—would be a much better place if we put more importance on history and social sciences than whatever tech is being shoved down our throats.

So whether you’re dissociating from *gestures at the chaos everywhere* or just looking to be inspired during a creative rut, hopefully these manicure designs light a much needed spark like it did for me. Scroll through to see the 10 best nail looks of the week.

Black & White

A black and white color combo will always be a classic. These nails created by the N’DAO Shoreditch Salon mix stripes and graphic shapes for a dynamic look. And the added metallic detail? *Chef’s kiss.*

Head in the Clouds

These jelly cloud nails created by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen are whimsical and dreamy to inject some playfulness in the sea of minimal nail art that I usually see flood my algorithm. Nguyen writes in her caption she was inspired to take the Pantone color of the year—Cloud Dancer—literally and painted on these clouds (and stars) for some fun. If you’re a constant daydreamer like I am, this is the perfect mani.

Baroque Details

It’s hard to pick a favorite art era, but 17th century Baroque holds a very special place in my heart. Created by Vanity Projects’s nail artist Tomoya , these ornate gel extensions remind me of the lavish designs and architecture I saw the first time I visited Versailles. Much like the grand palace and gardens, these nails take my breath away.

Aprés Gel-X Sculpted Almond Medium Box of Tips - Pro (600pcs) $29.99 at apresnail.com

Geometric Magnet

Speaking of favorite art, I do love anything geometric-inspired. This framed magnetic manicure, created by nail artist Shannon Elias , is a simple way to make those already alluring magnetic finishes more interesting and a real show-stopper.

Sparkling Water

Another masterpiece created by celebrity nail artist Yulenny Garcia for Marc Jacobs, these clear gel extensions with 3D bubble details prove that clear nails are not boring.

TGB Medium Square Designex Pro Tips Refill $2.49 at thegelbottle.us

Fluid Metallics

Water signifies rebirth and cleansing of energy, and that is the vibe I so desperately need. Nail artist San Sung Kim created this nail look for nail brand Grei to reflect an evolving identity. Kim mixes negative space with rigid silver metallic detail to get that water effect. Not to mention, these nails just look cool as hell.

Red Hot

I don’t subscribe to the red nail theory, but there’s no denying that a red mani just draws you in. Celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec painted on this deep red shade for Emily Blunt at the 2026 Golden Globes for a simple but bold look.

Rainbow Tips

Though my daily uniform consists of black and dark colors, the easiest way to infuse some color is through my nails and this manicure just makes me happy. Celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh paints on rainbow colors along the tips of long square nails for a delightful spin on the classic French mani.

Abstract Dots

While I’ll always be team polka dot nails, there’s just something about these single painted circles that make them so chic. Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein uses moody deep colors of burgundy and grey for the perfect minimal winter mani.

Bangle Details

I’m a big fan of nail jewels to elevate fun designs. Nail artist Clarisa Maldonado adds these bangle-like details for a really chic look.

