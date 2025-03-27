Selena Gomez Hosts a Master Class in Matching Your Red Blush and Red Lipstick to Your Outfit
The entrepreneur took the scarlet siren vibe to a whole new level.
Selena Gomez is a master in the art of using makeup to complete your outfit. On Mar. 26, the entrepreneur—who has been promoting her new project, I Said I Love Your First alongside her fiancé Benny Blanco—was spotted on a solo mission in New York City, rocking red blush and a glossy red lip. Clad in a monochromatic mini dress from Magda Butrym, as well as a matching blazer and heels, Gomez was a vision in the crimson hue from head to toe.
Of course, I had to zoom in on her beauty details, and they were fantastic. Her nails were painted a soft, neutral pink shade and filed into a short almond shape. Gomez’s bob haircut was styled into a sleek middle-part, with the ends being curled slightly to frame her face. Her makeup featured a soft red blush draped into her eye socket, likely one of the new formulas that her brand, Rare Beauty, is launching. Still, what completely brought the look together was her glossy red lip, which still managed to pop against her skintone in photos even though she’s cloaked in the color from top to bottom.
Monochromatic beauty was predicted to be a huge trend in 2024, but it seems that the technique is carrying over into the new year. Other celebrities like Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in their respective versions of the look over the last few months. The former matched her lipstick to her maroon dress for the 2024 Oscars, and the latter opted for a manicure and power suit moment while promoting a new project.
This technique is such an easy way to look much more put together than you actually feel in just a few steps. Ahead, I share my favorite products to use for a monochromatic beauty moment, so keep reading if you’re ready to take a page out of Gomez’s scarlet siren book.
One of my new favorite lip glosses comes from Kevyn Aucoin. The celestial line comes with a variety of shades, but the color Cary, which is a gorgeous red with a slight shimmer, would be perfect to help re-create Gomez's look.
Another product that will get you a similar lip look is this glossy shade from Fenty Beauty. The color "The MVP" is a true, blue-based red that will flatter every skin tone.
Another incredible red lip color comes from the brand Maed Beauty. This one is highly pigmented and matte, so you'll want to dab a bit onto the mouth, blend it out, and then add a gloss, to get Gomez's exact look.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Presenting, Perfect Date Night Makeup for People Who Hate Makeup
From a beauty director who's learned all the workarounds.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Selena Gomez’s Curly Lob Could Double as a Bridal Hairstyle
Romantic, flirty, and trendy—what’s not to love?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
I Scoured Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale for Five Hours—Here's What I'm Shopping
Add to cart, ASAP.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jenna Ortega’s New Burgundy Hair Has Me Ready for Season 2 of 'Wednesday'
Wednesday Addams, is that you?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Doechii’s Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Looks Deserve a Standing Ovation
The Grammy winner cemented her place as a beauty and fashion icon.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The 11 Best Spring Makeup Trends Are Sexy, Sensual, and Perfectly Luminous
It's dew or die time.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
Jenna Lyons Has Me Convinced the Viral Red Lipstick Theory Is Real
Bonus: it only costs $15.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 Best Beauty Moments Are a Lesson in Juxtaposition
The week's best beauty looks were a maximalism master class.
By Ariel Baker Published