Selena Gomez Hosts a Master Class in Matching Your Red Blush and Red Lipstick to Your Outfit

The entrepreneur took the scarlet siren vibe to a whole new level.

Selena Gomez with silver earrings, a straight bob haircut and natural makeup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez is a master in the art of using makeup to complete your outfit. On Mar. 26, the entrepreneur—who has been promoting her new project, I Said I Love Your First alongside her fiancé Benny Blanco—was spotted on a solo mission in New York City, rocking red blush and a glossy red lip. Clad in a monochromatic mini dress from Magda Butrym, as well as a matching blazer and heels, Gomez was a vision in the crimson hue from head to toe.

Of course, I had to zoom in on her beauty details, and they were fantastic. Her nails were painted a soft, neutral pink shade and filed into a short almond shape. Gomez’s bob haircut was styled into a sleek middle-part, with the ends being curled slightly to frame her face. Her makeup featured a soft red blush draped into her eye socket, likely one of the new formulas that her brand, Rare Beauty, is launching. Still, what completely brought the look together was her glossy red lip, which still managed to pop against her skintone in photos even though she’s cloaked in the color from top to bottom.

Selena gomez in a monochromatic red dress, blazer, heels, and makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochromatic beauty was predicted to be a huge trend in 2024, but it seems that the technique is carrying over into the new year. Other celebrities like Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in their respective versions of the look over the last few months. The former matched her lipstick to her maroon dress for the 2024 Oscars, and the latter opted for a manicure and power suit moment while promoting a new project.

This technique is such an easy way to look much more put together than you actually feel in just a few steps. Ahead, I share my favorite products to use for a monochromatic beauty moment, so keep reading if you’re ready to take a page out of Gomez’s scarlet siren book.

Kevyn Aucoin red lip gloss
Kevyn Aucoin
Celestial Lip Gloss in Cary

One of my new favorite lip glosses comes from Kevyn Aucoin. The celestial line comes with a variety of shades, but the color Cary, which is a gorgeous red with a slight shimmer, would be perfect to help re-create Gomez's look.

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick

Another product that will get you a similar lip look is this glossy shade from Fenty Beauty. The color "The MVP" is a true, blue-based red that will flatter every skin tone.

Signature Lip Pigment
Maed Matte Lipstick
Signature Lip Pigment

Another incredible red lip color comes from the brand Maed Beauty. This one is highly pigmented and matte, so you'll want to dab a bit onto the mouth, blend it out, and then add a gloss, to get Gomez's exact look.

sheglam blush pink bottle
SheGlam
Color Bloom Liquid Blush Matte Finish in Swipe Right

Don't be afraid of red blush! Use a tiny amount of this liquid formula, buff it out with a dense brush, and build it up to your heart's content.

