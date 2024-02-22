Every once in a while, a launch comes along that stops beauty editors in their tracks—one insiders have been hoping, wishing, and not-so-patiently waiting for. Today, Bella Hadid is the source of all the excitement: She just posted the first teaser for her new brand, Orebella.

So far, everything we know about the brand is limited to Hadid's Instagram soft-launch. "Ôrəbella founded by Bella Khair Hadid. Reveal your alchemy on 5/02. Link in bio to get on the list & get an exclusive gift at launch," she captioned an Instagram reel on Thursday, February 22. The brand rollout clip didn't give much away, instead offering a slow zoom into the model's eyeball that turned into a quick supercut of the cosmos, flower fields, and other gorgeous landscapes. The 27-year-old also changed her Instagram bio to "founder @orebella" and added the brand's tagline "reveal your alchemy."

A trademark search reveals that Orebella is set to feature fragrances, scented lotions and oils, scented shampoos, conditioners, leave-in conditioners, styling creams, incense, and fragrance diffusers—a fitting product assortment for the wellness lover. Prior to announcing the brand, the Kin Euphorics co-founder seemingly teased the offerings via her Instagram Story.

"I wear oils on my skin. Honey on my lips. Crystals in my bra. I am my own sacred space," reads a quote she posted ten hours before the launch announcement. Another slide shows a fragrance labeled "Oasis of Love" created by someone named Mahmoud Hadid (not to be confused with Hadid's father, artist and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid).

To be fair, Bella has been hinting at the brand's making for quite some time. In early February, she sneakily posted a set of photos taken at Ulta's headquarters in Chicago. "Sooo exciting," commented the model's mom, Yolanda Hadid , on the post alongside a heart emoji.

Bella Hadid went shopping at Ulta in December. Could there be a way to shop Orebella in real life soon? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In December, the model was also spotted shopping at Ulta in the East Village. She left the store with her arms full of shopping bags, and looked pretty pleased with the whole excursion.

So, the countdown to Orebella's arrival on May 2 is on. Until then, make good use of your crystals and honey-infused lip products—it's what Bella would do.