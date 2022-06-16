Royals went off to the races earlier this week for the annual Royal Ascot, a five-day event complete with horse racing, celebrity sightings, and, if we do say so ourselves, some fabulous beauty inspiration. While Duchess Kate had to skip the games this go-round, Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Diana’s nieces were in attendance to represent the British royal family. While no one went too over-the-top with their beauty looks, there was still plenty of subtle inspo worthy of a closer look.

Their makeup is summer-approved. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had the most gorgeous sun-kissed skin, Princess Beatrice brightened up her eyes with a little hint of sparkly eyeshadow, and Eliza Spencer hopped on board the glossy lips trend. As for hair? Center parts, face-framing layers, and slicked-back ponytails were everywhere.

To get a look at these amazing looks, along with some of our other favorites, read on. We’ve rounded up the best beauty looks from the 2022 Royal Ascot that you’ll want to recreate all summer long. For more royal inspo, check out the best beauty looks from the Platinum Jubilee.

Hanna Cross’ Overlined Lips

Lip liner is having a moment—and Cross proved just how powerful a little over-lining can be on day three of the festivities. To get her look, you’ll want to ever-so-slightly draw above your cupid’s bow and around your upper lip. For the lower lip though, just overline in the center. The rest of the liner should go directly on your lip.

Princess Beatrice’s Subtle Shimmer

Blink and you’ll miss it, but Princess Beatrice popped taupe shimmer on the inner corner of her eye. The sparkle added a little extra something-something to her otherwise natural glam. While a small accent is perfect for day time events, adding more glitter across the lid is a great way to transition this makeup from day to night.

Zara Tindall’s Lower Lash Line

Tindall’s go-to makeup vibe is always on the soft side—and she didn’t deviate for day one of the Royal Ascot. She skipped eyeshadow altogether, kept her complexion matte, and popped on a petal pink lip. She did however have a little smudged black shadow on her lower lash line, which is a great trick for making the eyes pop. Just grab your favorite color and swipe it on with a detail brush.

Lady Amelia Spencer’s Face-Framing Tendrils

Princess Diana’s niece always looks gorgeous, but her look for the Royal Ascot might just be one of our all-time favorites. Not only did her skin look beyond glowy, but her ponytail was also extremely on trend thanks to her face-framing layers. If you have curtain bangs or chin-length layers, recreating this look should be at the top of your list.

Eliza Spencer’s Glossy Pout

There’s a lot to unpack with this makeup look. First and foremost, can we get a round of applause for the royal’s gorgeous highlighter? Now, let’s talk about the lip color. She went with a nude-pink satin shade and layered a clear gloss over top. Not sure how to recreate the look? Check out our best lip plumper guide.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s Sunkissed Skin

If you stay out of the sun, but still want to look like you just stepped off the beach, take a page out of Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s playbook. She layered on bronzer, opted for copper hues, and added a little pink flush to her cheeks for the Royal Ascot.

Holly Willoughby’s Monochromatic Look

The British TV presenter leaned into her rosy undertones on day two of the Royal Ascot. Not only did she wear a pink dress and fascinator, but she also went with a pink lip, pink shadow, and pink blush.

Maya Jama’s Sleek Ponytail

Slicked back buns and ponytails are a no-brainer summer hairstyle. You’ll achieve the “clean girl” aesthetic and look pulled together without the use of any hot tools. To recreate Jama’s look, we recommend grabbing a boar bristle brush and gel to create a sleek start. Then, tie the remaining hair into a low pony or twirl it into a bun.