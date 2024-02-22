A few facts to set the mood: It’s really cold. My skin and lips are painfully dry. And some of my favorite brands have swooped in to provide a solution with their best new beauty launches. This month, Summer Fridays dropped a limited-edition birthday cake-flavored lip butter balm in honor of their five year anniversary—and my lips all the better (and smoother) for it. Byredo released an everyday lipstick formula that’s shockingly hydrating and not flaky in the slightest, which landed it in beauty writer Gabrielle Ulubay’s rotation.
There have also been incredibly hydrating new moisturizers, serums, and lip oils (Byroe’s cherry-flavored option hasn’t left my side), a handful of new fragrances (Memo’s spicy-warm scent is ideal for chilly nights), and even some fresh haircare launches that have helped my blonde avoid brassiness four months post-color. Those are just the highlights.
To get the full breakdown of the best new beauty launches to arrive in February, scroll ahead.
“I am one of the many, many beauty shoppers with an unbelievably high level of love for Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balms. I collect the different flavors as if my life depends on it—Pink Sugar is my current go-to—so I naturally couldn’t wait to get my hands on the limited-edition birthday cake flavor. It was very appropriately launched in honor of the brand’s five-year anniversary. It takes the amazing flavor and hue of pink sugar, but tosses in a hint of buttercream for a sweet, nourishing balm.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
"You know the feeling when you put on a lip plumper and it begins to burn and you're like, 'Is this supposed to happen?' That's not what Gucci's new plumping lip glosses are about. Instead, the moisturizing and glass-like product sneaks up on you, feeling first like a regular (albeit luxurious) gloss before the familiar warmth sneaks in and settles—zero "What did I do?" moments to speak of. After a few pain-free-yet-pleasantly-tingly minutes, you're met with lovely lips (the plumpest I've seen, personally) and an impressive wash of shine and color.” — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelance Writer
"I've been hooked on LYS ever since they launched their triangular-shaped bronzer and blushes. Now, years later, I have five more reasons to adore this Black-owned brand. Each of the five blushes are great for adding subtle pops of color on all skin shades, but the soft pink is my absolute favorite for when you need a natural finish without the extra fuss." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director
“If you like Dieux’s reusable eye masks (beloved on TikTok and by a bunch of celebrities), great news: They just arrived at Sephora! You can use whatever product you like, including their bestselling Air Angel, but I deeply love their Auracle Eye Gel. My daily routine for when I’m looking tired, which is a lot, goes like this: a couple drops of gel under my eyes and then wearing their eye masks for 30 minutes.” — Katherine Igo, Marie Claire Contributor
“Let me start by saying I’m a huge lip balm girlie. I have at least three different lip products on me at all times, but this one just shot up to the top of my favorites. It has the feeling of an intensely hydrating lip mask, but the convenience of a lip gloss. I also don’t feel the need to constantly reapply throughout the day, as it actually soothes lips, and doesn’t leave them dry like some other balms can. What makes it a real winner is its flavor—it legitimately tastes like a caramel frappuccino.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor
“I wear lipstick every single day, so I’m always elated to find that a new premium option has launched—especially when it’s from one of my favorite beauty brands. Byredo’s new Matte Liquid Lipstick not only stays on all day (even after a few snacks and several cups of coffee), but it also doesn’t have the drying, flaking effect that most matte liquid lipsticks have. And, of course, the collection comes in a number of versatile colors on a spectrum from sandy nude (the Thar Desert 255 shade) to deep scarlet (Marriage 295).” — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer
“My skin can be incredibly sensitive after a shave, especially in the summertime, when sun and sweat clog my pores and bikinis, salt, and chlorine grate against my skin. For that reason, I like a highly moisturizing product to shave with, like this shave oil from EOS (yes, the brand famous for the little chapstick balls of yore). It’s designed to reduce razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and dryness (those razors can truly do damage). The oil also makes for an easier shaving experience overall, allowing your razor to glide gently over your legs, underarms, or bikini line without pulling or snagging.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer
“In theory, I’m a double cleanse girl. In practise, I’ve been known to skip a step. That’s precisely why I’ve been loving Grown Alchemist’s new makeup removing cleanser. The jelly-like texture somehow manages to remove all my sunscreen—and waterproof mascara—without any pulling or tugging. It really won me over because the ophthalmologist-approved formula doesn’t irritate my insanely sensitive eyes. Now that’s a miracle.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
"Being of Turkish descent, I’m partial to products that reference the country’s stunning, biologically diverse landscape, so I was excited to try MEMO Paris’ Cappadocia perfume. The scent is named after Turkey’s Cappadocia region, which is characterized by unique rock formations formed by lava, wind, and rain. The primary notes in the scent truly tap into some of the Middle East’s most defining scents, including saffron, sandalwood oil, myrrh resinoid, and jasmine. It’s a dreamy, spicy, and balanced tribute to one of the most distinctive places in the world.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer
“I was initially introduced to Solwave by way of their handheld 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, which is a surprisingly powerful mini LED treatment. Now, the company is fully invested in the skincare space—with their new Skin Therapy Activating Serum serving as the ideal partner to their tech. This particular serum is packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, which not only provide a dose of hydration the skin, but also give an incredible glide to the wand.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
“This isn’t necessarily a new product, but it’s one of my favorite formulas of all time—so the new shade extension was a strong enough qualifier for me to sing its praises yet again. With a deeply hydrating formula, slight plumping effect, and soft but pigmented color payoff, the Glossy Balm is by my side 24/7. I’m currently loving shades True Pink and Wish, but you can’t go wrong with any of them.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
“Rarely does a day go by where dry shampoo isn’t part of my styling routine. My hair gets oily fairly quickly—and a little extra volume and texture are always welcome. Powered by shea butter rice starch, this new-to-market dry shampoo has quickly become one of my favorites. It absorbs excess oil while simultaneously lifting my roots, thanks to the inclusion of bamboo and lotus flower. The santal smell also gives my day two (ok, maybe three) hair a fresh smell.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
“With a blend of oils designed to condition lips and a hyaluronic acid complex designed to provide a plumping effect, this pH-balancing lip oil has completely replaced my need for lipstick. The pink-ish tint leaves a cherry-like stain on my lips, and paired with the high-shine finish, gives my lips the perfect finish for a night out.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: 'Shampoos can be extremely harsh on curls!' But, this repairing cleanser engulfs my curls into a cloud of delicate foam, adding shine and moisture to my dehydrated winter strands after every use. " —Deena Campbell, Beauty Director
“Perfectly timed to Valentine’s Day, but wearable well beyond the holiday, this floral-printed silk sleep mask has completely revolutionized my sleep cycle. I’m able to clock a full eight hours thanks to the black out and have experienced no skin irritation or breakouts.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
