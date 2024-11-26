As a shopping editor, November is the most stressful month of my year. I've been hard at work searching for the best Black Friday deals for weeks, but in between the sale-hunting, I've been able to earn some respite the only way my beauty-obsessed self knows how—by testing new beauty launches, of course. From new perfumes for winter to a designer relaunch we went crazy for, November's best new beauty products have brought our team joy when we needed it most.

Most notably, the month saw plenty of new scents that had my fragrance-obsessed heart soaring. I, for one, have already made a sizeable dent in Kayali's latest gourmand perfume, Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow, despite only having it for a few weeks—it's just that yummy. Then there's BDK Parfums' Rouge Smoking Extrait, an ultra-sexy take on cherry that's a beast mode of a fragrance, so you can expect it to last forever. Meanwhile, Phlur's latest addition to its luxury candle lineup is the only scent I plan on burning all winter long.

I'd be remiss not to mention all of the happenings outside the fragrance world, too. When news of Burberry's Beauty relaunch at Nordstrom dropped, team Marie Claire was buzzing with excitement to try. And when Hailey Bieber's Rhode released a cinnamon roll-flavored lip tint, we were all betting when it would sell out (somehow it's still in stock). But that's not all November had to offer—to learn what else our team tested and loved this month, get the full rundown, ahead.

Best New Beauty Products in November

Best New Perfume Overall Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Eau De Parfum Intense $100 at Sephora "Kayali has a knack for creating delicious gourmands that instantly go viral after launching—remember Yum Pistachio Gelato? I'm willing to bet its latest release, Yum Boujee Marshmallow, will top Pistachio Gelato as its yummiest scent yet. Think of all of the ingredients of a strawberry shortcake—fresh jammy strawberries, whipped cream, vanilla cake—and you get this perfume. Every time I wear it (which has been nearly every day since snagging it weeks ago), the compliments roll in; it's that mouthwatering." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger wears Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Eau De Parfum Intense. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Icy Nude Eyeshadow Palette $69 at Sephora "If you're anything like me who grew up watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes are the OG. Since this is the brand's last-ever 18-pan palette, I knew I had to test it out for nostalgia's sake, and I was not left disappointed. For a nude eyeshadow palette, the shade range is incredibly versatile. The shimmer and metallic shades are the real winners here—they stay put, don't have fallout, and blend with the other colors like a dream. I'll certainly be thankful to have this palette in my collection for the holiday party season." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Huda Beauty Icy Nude Eyeshadow Palette. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Date-Night Perfume BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Extrait $305 at Neiman Marcus "If I had to describe this perfume in one word it would be 'sexy.' At the heart of this fragrance is its cherry note, and in my experience, cherry is difficult to get right. Sometimes it can read too artificial or cough syrup-like but you don't get that in Rouge Smoking Extrait. Instead, it's milkier, sweeter, and balanced with a woody base. And boy, does this scent last—I tested it on my elbows before heading to bed one night and it was the first thing I smelled when I woke up the next day. Addictive, dark, and bold, I've met my new go-to date-night perfume." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger wears BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Extrait. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

More New Beauty Products in November

Best New Vanilla Candle Phlur Vanilla Smoke Candle $45 at Phlur "Phlur's perfumes already have my heart (Vanilla Skin is one of my all-time favorites) so it only makes sense that I would fall in love with its candles. The Vanilla Smoke candle is the latest addition to the brand's holiday lineup of scents, and as much as I love the classic pines and gingerbreads of the season, it's nice to have something new to light up. It's warm, woody, and smokey with a tinge of sweetness. Its throw is especially impressive—every time I light it, my roommate benefits from it too since she can smell it from across our apartment." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Liquid Highlighter Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter $39 at Sephora "I love a liquid highlighter. There is nothing that can compare to help your skin look flawlessly radiant. So when Armani launched this water-based formula as a part of the cult-favorite Luminous Silk line, I knew my makeup routine was about to receive a serious upgrade. The dewy glow is next level, and all five pearlescent shades capture that lit-by-candle effect. The best part? It actually lasts throughout your jam-packed holiday schedule." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Lip Tint Rhode Peptide Lip Tint - Cinnamon Roll $18 at Rhode "Hailey Bieber fans know that her cinnamon rolls are the stuff of legend. While she keeps her recipe closely guarded, you can still get a tasted of them through her latest flavor of Rhode's viral Peptide Lip Tint. Not only does it smell just like Bieber's baked goods, but it has a pretty, subtle touch of brown shimmer gloss to top your lipstick and liners. And the nourishing, non-sticky formula is one you'll want in your back pocket all winter long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Savory Candle Sidia Saucy Candle $72 at Sidia "I was fortunate to attend the launch party for Sida with brand founder Erin Kleinberg to experience this new candle right where the inspiration for it emerged—Don Angie restaurant in New York City. The tomato scent trend gets a cold-weather update with notes of freshly crushed tomatoes, bursting with tangy green acidity. There's a mouth-watering herbaceous finish that makes me want to call all my closest friends and plan a pasta-centric dinner party immediately. Until that happens, I'll be lighting this candle as soon as the sun goes down to set a very comforting vibe. It seems like it's going to be a very saucy winter, in all the best ways." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Luxury Cleansing Balm Koba Safou Sorbet Cleansing Balm $79 at Koba "I'm a massive fan of cleansing balms lately. It feels like such a luxurious experience, like you're really taking your time to care for your skin. And if it has a transportive fragrance to help me feel like I'm in five-star spa on the other side of the world? Even better. This new purifying balm removes makeup and deep cleanses without stripping your skin. Nourishing ingredients like safou oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, and babassu oil mingle with oil-busting salicylic acid to unclog pores and keep your complexion looking radiant." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Self-Tanner Kopari Gradual Self-Tanning Mousse $36 at Ulta "I refuse to give up my summer glow just because of the cold weather, but finding a good self-tanner isn't easy. Thankfully, it's like Kopari heard all of my complaints with every other self-tanner I've tried and solved them with its own formula. This one absorbs quickly, doesn't streak, and is incredibly forgiving, so even tanning beginners will be able to get a pretty glow with this formula. The best part? It has a wonderful fruity scent that doesn't have me counting down the time until I can wash it off." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Luxury Fragrance Loewe Agua Drop x Lladró $950, at Bergdorf Goodman, was $1,050 "Is this perfume monumentally expensive? Yes. Is it housed in one of the most beautiful bottles I've ever seen? Also, yes! Sometimes you just need to splurge on an over-the-top, limited-edition fragrance, because you deserve it, baby. The notes of Spanish Rockrose wildflower, bergamot, and orange flower mingle with a woody and ambery base for a truly divine luxury scent." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Body Lotion Proactiv Blemish Control Body Cream $21 at Proactiv "There's not much better than a multi-tasking beauty product and this one does so much. First and foremost, it clears acne with salicylic acid as its hero ingredient. Its formula is also packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin so it works just as well at moisturizing as it does at clearing pores. I like to use it on problem areas like my chest and shoulders and a little bit goes a long way." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Cold Sore Treatment Julie Cold Sore Treatment $19.99 at Amazon "Battling a cold sore ranks up there among the worst beauty issues to deal with (along with ingrown hairs and eczema flares). But serial entrepreneur Julie Schott, co-founder of Starface, Blip, and Julie, just launched a docosanol cream to make it easier to treat rogue cold sores, without needing a doctor's prescription. Easy, shame-free, and accessible. Love it." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Overnight Hand Treatment Soft Services Theraplush “Hold” Refillable Overnight Retinol Hand Repair Cream $62 at Sephora "I've been a fan of the Soft Services overnight hand cream since it first launched it back in 2022, and now there is a new scent to compliment the retinol-rich renewing power. The warm, musky, woody aroma helps to lull you to sleep after you coat your hands in the rich cream. I'm always concerned about dark spots on the back of my hands, so I might as well enjoy the process of treating them, right? Plus, the packaging looks so cute on my nightstand." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Makeup Primer Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum & Makeup Primer $26 at Amazon "Where Kopari's new self-tanner keeps my body glowy, Key's Soulcare latest shade launch keeps my complexion looking like I just got back from vacation. The shade 'Bronze Aura' is my secret weapon for runway-ready makeup—it instantly plumps, hydrates, and creates a radiance that layers so well underneath my foundation. And when I'm feeling lazy, I'll just wear this and can still leave my apartment looking put together." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Packaging The Nue Co Forest Lungs $125 at Nue Co "This scent isn't new per se— it launched back in 2020—but the brand just redesigned its packaging with a criminally chic new look. The Forest Lungs perfume in particular is such a dream to wear, and it's a functional fragrance to help calm your nervous system (!!). Woody, smoky, vaguely citrus, it's the perfect warm scent for your late fall fragrance wardrobe." — Hannah Baxter

Best New Volumizing Mascara Burberry Beyond Volume Mascara $36 at Nordstrom "When Burberry Beauty officially relaunched this month, our beauty Slack channel was buzzing with chatter. For makeup obsessives, this nostalgic collection is not one to miss, especially the brand's mascara, which is by far the most well received product of the bunch. With a few wiggles of the concave, lash-separating brush, lashes are thicker, longer, and more defined. It doesn't hurt that the packaging is luxurious, either." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Body Oil Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Shimmering Scented Body Oil $70 at Ulta "Ellis Brooklyn's Vanilla Milk is one of my favorite vanilla perfumes of all time. So when I heard the brand was coming out with a matching body oil, I knew I had to get my hands on it. I'm happy to report the scent, a sweet, creamy vanilla with a touch of florals, is still the same you know and love from the perfume version. As for the formula, the oil is fast-absorbing, non-greasy (a must!), and offers just a hint of shimmer without going overboard. I can't wait for the warmer months to add oil to my summer glow routine." — Brooke Knappenberger

Best New Vitamin C Serum Dr. Few C Serum $195 at Neiman Marcus "If you haven't heard of Dr. Julis Few, be advised: Gwyneth Paltrow is his biggest fan and I can attest, he is one of the kindest, and smartest, plastic surgeons in the game. His luxury skincare line is so thoughtfully formulated, so I've been cooling my jets for the brand to launch the vitamin C serum. Remember, adding an antioxidant serum, like vitamin C, to your daytime routine can help protect your skin from free-radical damage and signs of premature aging. The dark packaging also helps to keep the active ingredient effective for longer." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Unisex Perfume WeWoreWhat Perfume 001 $79 at WeWoreWhat "Admittedly I'm not the biggest fan of the name or the packaging, but it's what is inside this bottle that's left me impressed. The fragrance is a cool-girl scent through and through. With notes of cedarwood, patchouli, and musk combined with creamy fig and sandalwood, it's somehow both fresh and sweet, with a totally unisex feel. The notes may seem clashing but it's what makes it so distinct. " — Brooke Knappenberger Associate Commerce Editor

