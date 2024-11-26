Brie Larson Debuts a Dramatic Brunette Pixie Cut for Her 'Elektra' Era
"Elektra is here."
Whether she's putting in reps to suit up as a Marvel superhero or crunching equations to play a scientist on Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson is the sort of actress who commits to her roles. Her surprise dramatic haircut—a brunette pixie cut, hard-launched on Instagram yesterday—is just the latest proof.
Teaming up with hairstylist Cervando Maldonado and colorist Jacob Schwartz, Larson debuted a 180-degree swerve from her typical cut and color on Nov. 25. Gone was the wavy, shoulder-length blonde hair she's taken through dozens of awards seasons and awards-season-bait projects. In its place, displayed in two black-and-white photos, she wore a choppy, wispy pixie cut dyed what appears to be a dark chocolate shade of brunette. According to Larson's caption, it was all in service of her next role: the avenging titular character of Sophocles's Elektra.
"Elektra is here," Larson captioned her post. By "here," she means London's famed West End, where a production of the Greek tragedy will be staged in less than two months. It's derived from a fresh translation of the play by poet Anne Carson. Judging by Larson's shocking new haircut, the updated play will also take an especially edgy, dark turn.
While Larson was tight-lipped about the details of her surprising chop, her hairstylist was more forthcoming with Vogue. Maldonado said the style was influenced by iconic actresses of the late-twentieth century, including Winona Ryder, Jean Seberg, Mia Farrow, and Edie Sedgwick. “I love how this short cut suits Brie’s face and her personal style, as well as the character," he said.
Old Hollywood blonde hair has been Brie Larson's signature for more than a decade. As recently as this past October, the Oscar-winner was attending Giorgio Armani's Spring 2025 runway show and promoting her favorite foot care with her classic waves (and 1950s-inspired red carpet looks to match). Her sudden beauty swerve says she's going all-in for her next part—and who knows? It could eventually become her new classic.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
