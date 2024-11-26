Whether she's putting in reps to suit up as a Marvel superhero or crunching equations to play a scientist on Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson is the sort of actress who commits to her roles. Her surprise dramatic haircut—a brunette pixie cut, hard-launched on Instagram yesterday—is just the latest proof.

Teaming up with hairstylist Cervando Maldonado and colorist Jacob Schwartz, Larson debuted a 180-degree swerve from her typical cut and color on Nov. 25. Gone was the wavy, shoulder-length blonde hair she's taken through dozens of awards seasons and awards-season-bait projects. In its place, displayed in two black-and-white photos, she wore a choppy, wispy pixie cut dyed what appears to be a dark chocolate shade of brunette. According to Larson's caption, it was all in service of her next role: the avenging titular character of Sophocles's Elektra.

Brie Larson shocked her Instagram followers with black and white photos displaying her new, brunette pixie cut. (Image credit: @brielarson)

"Elektra is here," Larson captioned her post. By "here," she means London's famed West End, where a production of the Greek tragedy will be staged in less than two months. It's derived from a fresh translation of the play by poet Anne Carson. Judging by Larson's shocking new haircut, the updated play will also take an especially edgy, dark turn.

While Larson was tight-lipped about the details of her surprising chop, her hairstylist was more forthcoming with Vogue. Maldonado said the style was influenced by iconic actresses of the late-twentieth century, including Winona Ryder, Jean Seberg, Mia Farrow, and Edie Sedgwick. “I love how this short cut suits Brie’s face and her personal style, as well as the character," he said.

Brie Larson has displayed nothing but blonde hair since getting her start in Hollywood. That changed on Monday, Nov. 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Old Hollywood blonde hair has been Brie Larson's signature for more than a decade. As recently as this past October, the Oscar-winner was attending Giorgio Armani's Spring 2025 runway show and promoting her favorite foot care with her classic waves (and 1950s-inspired red carpet looks to match). Her sudden beauty swerve says she's going all-in for her next part—and who knows? It could eventually become her new classic.