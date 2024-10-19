Dixie D'Amelio's Look for the Giorgio Armani Show Restores My Faith in Going-Out Outfits
The singer and influencer is textbook city-chic.
Giorgio Armani's Spring 2025 collection, presented in a special Manhattan runway show on Oct. 17, was all about journeys. The show notes and styling emphasized the adventure of international jet-setting, through an opening look accessorized with a luggage-toting bellhop and a series of 1930s-inspired pantsuits and shimmery, soft dresses—a wardrobe you'd expect to see a black-and-white film star packing for an overnight sleeper train through Europe or a first visit to the Empire State. Looking at singer and influencer Dixie D'Amelio's outfit for the front row, I thought of another sort of journey the Armani woman knows how to dress for: a late night out in New York City.
Nights in Manhattan (or Brooklyn, or Queens) never quite go exactly as you plan. The best outfits are up for wherever they can go: maybe a coffee shop with a secret door leading to a speakeasy occupied by a live jazz band, maybe an invitation to a penthouse party complete with glittering champagne flutes and chance encounters. They're versatile but refined; edgy without going over-the-top, the better to blend in with any dress code. D'Amelio's look, lensed by Cody Lidtke in exclusive images for Marie Claire, did just that.
The "Be Happy" singer updated New York City's all-black uniform with a bralette top and high-waist joggers. Over the top, she added a fuzzy, strong-shouldered take on the bolero trend; on the bottom, she stepped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
D'Amelio also dipped into this fall's resurgent '80s jewelry trends with a pair of extra-large square gold earrings. With her long bob slicked-back and her Armani Beauty beat including blurred-out eyeliner and a dewy pink lip, she looked the part of a front row ingenue with a few surprise plans up her textured sleeves.
Once D'Amelio left her hotel suite, hopped in her private car, and arrived at Armani's Park Avenue Armory show, her night took the kind of turns that can only happen in New York. She joined stars like Brie Larson and Lily Reinhart at café style tables along the show's custom-built runway; she took in more than 90 men's and women's looks in the new collection, including one accessorized with a tiny teacup poodle.
By the time the runway concluded, she was whisked away to an intimate after-party where Chaka Khan and James Blake shared the same stage. It's the kind of night that only a fashion legend like Mr. Armani can orchestrate, and only in New York City. Good thing D'Amelio's outfit was up for the challenge.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
