Dixie D'Amelio's Look for the Giorgio Armani Show Restores My Faith in Going-Out Outfits

Giorgio Armani's Spring 2025 collection, presented in a special Manhattan runway show on Oct. 17, was all about journeys. The show notes and styling emphasized the adventure of international jet-setting, through an opening look accessorized with a luggage-toting bellhop and a series of 1930s-inspired pantsuits and shimmery, soft dresses—a wardrobe you'd expect to see a black-and-white film star packing for an overnight sleeper train through Europe or a first visit to the Empire State. Looking at singer and influencer Dixie D'Amelio's outfit for the front row, I thought of another sort of journey the Armani woman knows how to dress for: a late night out in New York City.

(Image credit: Cody Lidtke)

Nights in Manhattan (or Brooklyn, or Queens) never quite go exactly as you plan. The best outfits are up for wherever they can go: maybe a coffee shop with a secret door leading to a speakeasy occupied by a live jazz band, maybe an invitation to a penthouse party complete with glittering champagne flutes and chance encounters. They're versatile but refined; edgy without going over-the-top, the better to blend in with any dress code. D'Amelio's look, lensed by Cody Lidtke in exclusive images for Marie Claire, did just that.

The "Be Happy" singer updated New York City's all-black uniform with a bralette top and high-waist joggers. Over the top, she added a fuzzy, strong-shouldered take on the bolero trend; on the bottom, she stepped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

D'Amelio also dipped into this fall's resurgent '80s jewelry trends with a pair of extra-large square gold earrings. With her long bob slicked-back and her Armani Beauty beat including blurred-out eyeliner and a dewy pink lip, she looked the part of a front row ingenue with a few surprise plans up her textured sleeves.

Once D'Amelio left her hotel suite, hopped in her private car, and arrived at Armani's Park Avenue Armory show, her night took the kind of turns that can only happen in New York. She joined stars like Brie Larson and Lily Reinhart at café style tables along the show's custom-built runway; she took in more than 90 men's and women's looks in the new collection, including one accessorized with a tiny teacup poodle.

By the time the runway concluded, she was whisked away to an intimate after-party where Chaka Khan and James Blake shared the same stage. It's the kind of night that only a fashion legend like Mr. Armani can orchestrate, and only in New York City. Good thing D'Amelio's outfit was up for the challenge.

