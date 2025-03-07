As editors, hundreds of new beauty products cross our desks every month—while some are hits and some are misses, I can say with the utmost certainty that every single one of Cyklar's launches falls into the former camp. From its ultra-rich body lotions to its luxe-smelling perfume oils, the body care brand gets team Marie Claire pumped up with every new product drop, and the same can be said with Cyklar's just-released Vitamin C Body Oils.

When our beauty director Hannah Baxter shared the news of Cyklar's new body oils in the team's beauty Slack channel, messages and emojis instantaneously started flying. MC's senior beauty editor Samantha Holender replied, "The level of excitement in my bones," which earned plenty of exclamation points in agreement—if you couldn't tell, this is a launch to get amped about.

Here's the lowdown: Cyklar's body oil is filled with skin-loving ingredients to restore hydration and leave a healthy-looking glow. Hero ingredients include vitamin C to brighten and protect skin from environmental stressors, squalane for added moisture, and ectoin to support a healthy skin barrier, plus a blend of oils for baby-soft skin.

Like all of Cyklar's products, this body oil is a multi-sensorial experience, meaning they won't just make your skin look good and feel good, but they will also make you smell incredible. They come in three of the brand's fan-favorite scents: Sacred Santal, a creamy and deliciously warm blend of woody notes; Vanilla Verve, a sweet and spicy decadent gourmand; and Naked Neroli, a sun-soaked invigorating floral fragrance. With layered notes and a long-lasting finish, you can think of each of these body oils as a luxury perfume in its own right.

Cyklar's latest drop completes the luxurious body care experience from start to finish. Begin in the shower with the editor-loved body wash then seal the deal with one of the indulgent new body oils—once you see the glow for yourself, it's a body care step you soon won't ever skip out on.

