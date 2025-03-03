Demi Moore's 2025 Oscars Hairstyle Is a Throwback to This 2000s Cover Story
Who says women over 60 can't have waist-skimming hair?
When it comes to hair icons, there are few who have stood the test of time quite like Demi Moore. The best Actress nominee is known for her long, silky, impossibly shiny locks (and, you know, buzzing them off for G.I. Jane) and, true to form, she arrived on the 97th Academy Awards red carpet looking nothing short of spectacular.
"Demi is wearing a beautiful Armani Privé dress," says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "So for her hair I wanted it to be glamorous, but at the same time powerful—like Demi’s personality! Timeless. My reference was an iconic shoot Demi did for the cover of Vogue in the early 2000’s, shot by Mario Testino."
To achieve the look, Giannetos started on towel-dried hair and prepped by spraying the roots with Moroccanoil Boost Spray and Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant.
"I brushed that through and then went in with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on high settings to give her a blowout. I followed by curling her hair with the Dyson Corrale Straightener on medium setting (365 degrees) and set every section." Once the hair was set, he brushed out the hair and sprayed the Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray to add even more luminosity and calm flyaways.
And while it might take a few extensions to achieve Moore's rib-skimming length (or at least some hair growth shampoos with a side of biotin supplements) you can definitely achieve the silky smooth, high-shine effect at home, no matter how short or long your hair is at the moment.
Shop a few essentials to replicate the look yourself.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
