When it comes to hair icons, there are few who have stood the test of time quite like Demi Moore. The best Actress nominee is known for her long, silky, impossibly shiny locks (and, you know, buzzing them off for G.I. Jane) and, true to form, she arrived on the 97th Academy Awards red carpet looking nothing short of spectacular.

"Demi is wearing a beautiful Armani Privé dress," says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "So for her hair I wanted it to be glamorous, but at the same time powerful—like Demi’s personality! Timeless. My reference was an iconic shoot Demi did for the cover of Vogue in the early 2000’s, shot by Mario Testino."

Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve the look, Giannetos started on towel-dried hair and prepped by spraying the roots with Moroccanoil Boost Spray and Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant.

"I brushed that through and then went in with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on high settings to give her a blowout. I followed by curling her hair with the Dyson Corrale Straightener on medium setting (365 degrees) and set every section." Once the hair was set, he brushed out the hair and sprayed the Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray to add even more luminosity and calm flyaways.

And while it might take a few extensions to achieve Moore's rib-skimming length (or at least some hair growth shampoos with a side of biotin supplements) you can definitely achieve the silky smooth, high-shine effect at home, no matter how short or long your hair is at the moment.

Shop a few essentials to replicate the look yourself.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (nickel/copper)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Moroccanoil Root Boost
Moroccanoil Root Boost

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish

Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

