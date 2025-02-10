Bob Haircuts Get the New York Fashion Week Stamp of Approval
The trending hairstyle is the ultimate cool girl accessory.
If haven’t been picking up what Hollywood A-listers have been putting down recently, let me cut right to the chase: Bob haircuts are back. The look has been spotted on people like Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian, and longtime champions of the hairstyle include Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid. Still, if you need more convincing, let the street style icons that are gracing the streets of New York City during fashion week be all the proof you need
While street-style makeup looks are noticeably minimalist, (think: single color eyeshadow, soft blush, and markedly absent mascara,) the hairstyles of the past few days perfectly straddle the line, with some people choosing to add accessories to spice up their braids and ponytails, while others are letting their natural textures shine unencumbered.
That being said, the bob hairstyles of today are sculpted, grungy, and anything but boring. We’re seeing people play with color, texture, and hair accessories, like never before and it’s all giving me major hair inspiration. Whether you want to play with something less traditional like Stephanie Hui’s deep side part with flipped ends or you want to channel Old-Hollywood glamour like Serena Page did with her curled bob and swirl bangs, fashion It-girls are proving the versatility of the short hairstyle in spades. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not to finally commit to the cut, allow the best bob hairstyles from New York Fashion Week—curated by Marie Claire editors—be the push you need to finally commit to the look for the season ahead.
Stephanie Hui’s Deep Side Part and Flipped Ends
For the Monse Fashion show, content creator Stephanie Hui was dressed in an asymmetric black-and-white dress, which she layered under a black trench coat. Her bob featured a deep side part, creating a sort of faux face-framing bang on the right side of her face. She also did a half-up-half-down style, which allowed her to slick back the top half of her hair and flip the ends of the bottom portion.
Serena Page’s Swirl Bangs
'Love Island' break-out star Serena Page attended the Prabal Gurung fashion show on Feb. 8, and her bob was equal parts trendy and retro. The majority of her hair was styled into voluminous curls at the base of her neck; however, it was her swirl bangs that really brought the look home.
Julia Fox’s Platinum Bob
Not only is Julia Fox’s bob sculpted almost to the point of looking wet, but her hair is also a chic platinum blonde shade. Paired with bleached brows, a cool-toned neutral lip color, and a soft smoky eye, Fox looked more like she stepping out of the ‘90s supermodel era than a 2025 Mac Cosmetics event.
Sabrina Elba Chin-Length Bob
Model and S'ableLabs founder, Sabrina Elba was spotted leaving the Khaite show on Feb. 8, wearing a black and tan skirt set and minimal makeup. Her ultra-short bob ended right by her jawline with the majority of her hair tucked behind her ears and a sliver left out to softly frame her face.
Alyssa Coscarelli’s Bixie Hairstyle
Writer Alyssa Coscarelli was spotted in a bixie—a cross between a bob and a pixie—on Feb. 9. It featured blunt bangs, flipped ends, and tons of volume, as well as side pieces that gave the hairstyle an ethereal air.
Braided Bob
If your hair is currently in braids, don’t worry, there’s some bob inspiration for you here too. This guest was spotted with a faux bob outside of the Sandy Liang show on Feb. 9, and it is the perfect example of how versatile braids can be.
Curly Bob
For the Lapointe show, this curly bob took center stage and was accessorized with oversized sunglasses as well as clear and gold earrings. If you’re growing out your hair after a pixie cut, this is a great example of your natural hair texture helping to make the entire look stand out.
New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 Runways Are Reviving Maximalist Beauty Trends
LaQuan Smith, Libertine, and Diotima co-sign the maximalist beauty trend.
