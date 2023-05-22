Summer is officially here and I, for one, couldn't be happier. During the next few months, I'll be taking plenty of walks in the park, hitting up happy hour on rooftops, and soaking up the sun as much as I can. With the warmer weather rolling around, my beauty routine will also be in need of a little refresh. For starters, I'll be slathering my skin with sunscreen on a daily basis and I may even switch up my go-to makeup for dopamine glam, a.k.a one of the year's biggest makeup trends.

If you're like me and are planning your beauty reset for summer, I have some great news for you: Dermstore's Summer Sale is here and it is so good! From now through May 31 with the checkout code SUN, score up to 20 percent off on over 200 prestige brands in skincare, makeup, and haircare. Some of our favorite brands like EltaMD, Chantecaille, Colorescience, and Paula's Choice are included in the sale, so you can bet the entire MC team will have carts jam-packed (I personally plan on stocking up on Sunday Riley's Good Genes treatment, below). Plus, if you're a Dermstore Rewards member (it's free to sign up), you can earn double points on brands like Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, and Oribe.

There are almost too many good beauty deals to count, but don't fret. To get your shopping list started, I've rounded up some of the best products in the sale, broken down by each major category. Trust us, you're going to want to shop fast—there's no way these picks are staying in stock for long.

The Best Skincare Deals

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $122) $98 at Dermstore If you needed a reason to try out this serum besides the fact that it's clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles in just three minutes, Drew Barrymore is also a fan. “If I just use this once or twice a week, I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening, and the youthening of my skin,” she said on Instagram. If Drew's a fan, I'm a fan.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Was $41) $33 at Dermstore I probably won't ever stop talking about my love for this sunscreen—I'm obsessed. My skin is on the sensitive side, but no matter how many times I reapply this, my skin won't break out. It applies so smoothly, looks invisible underneath makeup (read: no white cast), and feels like you have nothing on.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (Was $34) $27 at Dermstore Just about everyone I know has tried this product and loved it, myself included. With salicylic acid as the hero ingredient, acne clears right up and pores are minimized. I like to use this at night after cleansing but before serums to keep my skin blemish-free and let me tell you, it works.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (Was $25) $20 at Dermstore TikTok is obsessed with this face serum and so is MC's E-Commerce team. "This product almost instantly enhances my skin's glow without making my face feel greasy," says E-Commerce Writer Gabrielle Ulubay, while E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla adds, "It makes every product I layer on top look better." If that's not enough to convince you to try this anti-aging serum, I don't know what is.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches (Was $55) $44 at Dermstore I'm a huge fan of eye patches like these. I've noticed they tend to deliver instant results, whereas eye cream takes consistent use to notice a change. Jam-packed with hyaluronic acid and caffeine, these Peter Thomas Roth patches reveal refreshed, moisturized eyes. It's no wonder they've reached cult-favorite status.

Lancer Skincare Caviar Lime Acid Peel with Glycolic Acid 10% Phytic Acid 10% Retinol (Was $97) $78 at Dermstore I received this peel as a sample in a Sephora order a long time ago, but I'll never forget the way my skin felt immediately after using. After just one use, my skin felt incredibly smooth and instantly looked brighter. You can also feel it working as soon as you put it on (it slightly tingles, but isn't irritating). If you have textured skin, this is the mask for you.

The Best Haircare Deals

dpHUE Gloss (Was $37) $30 at Dermstore I’m happy to report you don’t need to book a trip to the salon for luscious locks. Instead, you can fake that post-appointment look with dpHUE’s Gloss, one of our favorite glosses for a refresh. After 20 minutes and a rinse, hair is left ultra-shiny and feeling like silk. To extend your color job, use the pigmented formulas for an extra dose of color.

R+Co SKYLINE Dry Shampoo Powder (Was $32) $26 at Dermstore For the girlies with fine, oily hair, dry shampoo is non-negotiable. If you hate the residue some spray dry-shampoos leave, might I suggest a powder formula? This top-rated pick from R+Co instantly absorbs oil, plus lightly conditions hair, and delivers shine with jojoba oil. It also adds a bit of texture to transform flattened-out roots.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray (Was $35) $28 at Dermstore This Living Proof spray is one of MC's favorite volumizing hair products and for good reason (you can also read our full review of Living Proof's dry shampoo). Designed to use on dry hair, it instantly adds lift, texture, and volume to flat hair, even in the humidity. It also doubles as a heat protectant (able to protect against temps up to 410°F) and lightly absorbs excess oil. A win-win.

VIRTUE Healing Oil (Was $44) $35 at Dermstore There’s nothing like a little bit of hair oil for instantly silky-smooth locks. With just two to three drops of this hair oil, my bed head frizziness is smoothed down for the entire day. The best part about this hair oil, though, is that it works overtime to heal damaged stands. Talk about a two-for-one treatment

The Best Makeup Deals

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 (Was $69) $55 at Dermstore We all know how important wearing sunscreen is every single day, but many of us are lax about reapplying (guilty!). This brush-on powder sunscreen makes it incredibly easy to reapply, even when you have a full face of makeup on. It acts as a finishing powder with sun protection of broad spectrum SPF 50, perfect for keeping in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup (Was $48) $38 at Dermstore For oily or acne-prone skin, this foundation is going to be your saving grace. It really does stay true to its "stay-in-place" namesake—its waterproof formula does not budge, transfer, or crease for up to 24 hours. It also offers medium-to-full coverage depending on how much product you use, and you're left with a soft matte finish.

St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse (Was $18) $14 at Dermstore Think of self-tanner as body makeup—it's the perfect way to achieve a glow without having to risk your skin in the sun. This classic self-tanner is loved by supermodels Ashley Graham and Christie Brinkley for its seamless color. Reviewers say it's not orangey (a major win for fair skin), doesn't streak, and is long-last

RMS Beauty Un Cover Up Concealer (Was $38) $30 at Dermstore If you struggle with dark circles or discoloration, this concealer is going to be your new holy-grail makeup product. With a lightweight feel and buildable coverage, this is the ideal concealer for under-eyes, plus with coconut and jojoba oil, skin feels instantly hydrated. It also stays put crease-free for up to 12 hours.

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss (Was $27) $22 at Dermstore Sure, $27 may be a bit steep for a lip gloss, but this one is definitely worth snatching up on sale. Unlike other lip plumpers, there’s no tingling involved here. Instead, lips are instantly plumped thanks to a formula chock-full of hydrating ingredients. I make sure to keep this gloss in my purse to combat any dryness and when my lips need a little plump-up

ghd Gold Styler - 1" Flat Iron (Was $239) $191 at Dermstore If you still have that straightener you got from a mall kiosk, it's probably time for an upgrade. This 2-in-1 flat iron creates sleek, silky smooth hair and is less damaging thanks to its preset optimum styling temperature of 365°F. It heats up in just 25 seconds, a life-saver for busy mornings, and if you're in a huge rush and forget to turn it off, no problem—it shuts off on its own after 30 minutes.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic (Was $159) $127 at Dermstore When beauty tech as good as this goes on sale, you snatch it up. This little device delivers the same microdermabrasion treatments you would typically get at a medispa or clinic, right at home. It works as a vacuum, suctioning off dead, dull skin cells while gently exfoliating to reveal ultra-glowy skin.