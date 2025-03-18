Former Marie Claire cover star Eva Longoria is continuing her decades-long streak as one of my favorite beauty icons and she doesn’t have plans to slow down any time soon. After celebrating her 50th birthday in Miami over the weekend, the actor jetted to New York City for a Mar. 18 appearance on Good Morning America. To promote her new movie, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, Longoria swapped the flowy, sparkling dresses dominating much of her celebratory wardrobe for a Tory Burch pantsuit—inclusive of a gauze shirt, flecked wool pant, and pierced pumps.

It goes without saying that Longoria looked incredible. But after a moment of appreciation for her off-the-runway outfit, my eyes were immediately drawn to her manicure . Specifically, to the metallic flecks at the tips of her fingers. Upon further investigation, I realized Longoria was wearing a bronze French tip , i.e. a perfect transitional look for the upcoming spring months.

Eva Longoria poses outside Good Morning America on Mar. 18 with a Tory Burch outfit and a bronze French manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her version of the classic French manicure, Longoria opted for a medium-length square shape, which made the copper-colored manicure feel even more retro. A wipe or two of topcoat allowed to shine like it was just painted on by Sunny LA, one of Longoria's usual nail artists.

At this point, French tips have been the reigning champion of nail trends for about three years straight. (In fact, it’s a look that Longoria herself has worn before.) Like any manicure worth its weight, there have been countless variations. You’ve likely spotted others like Patina Miller's stiletto French or Kate Hudson's moody burgundy twist—and that’s not even scratching the surface of the designs that you could test beyond the Hollywood-inspired versions. Below, I’ve listed a few products to get you started on your DIY bronze French manicure journey.

KISS Kiss Everlasting French Nail Manicure $4.97 at Amazon The easiest way to get a new set of nails? Using press-ons. These ones from Kiss are beloved by everyday shoppers and nail pros alike.

VALITIC Valitic Strong Nail Glue and Strengthener $11.99 at Amazon Any good set of press-ons requires an even better nail glue to reach its full potential. This glue from Amazon has both long-lasting grip and also helps strengthen your nails over time.

beetles Gel Polish No Wipe Gel Top Coat $6.59 at Amazon That post-salon shine requires a top coat on hand. Try this one from Beetles, which has a no-wipe formula. This means you can paint it on, cure it, and be done with your manicure.