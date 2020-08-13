Today's Top Stories
1
Today Marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
2
Janet Mock: Up-Front and Unafraid
3
Mask On, Lipstick On
4
100 Women on Why They’re Voting in November
5
Where Kamala Harris Stands on Gun Control

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has the Best Beauty Deals

Why yes, I do need another set of candles.

By Kelsey Mulvey
nordstrom anny sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

If you want to get your self-care routine back in check, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardmembers and will be available to the public on August 19. As one of the most anticipated shopping events of the season, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to stock up on clothing, shoes, and, best of all, beauty products. (You can see a full roundup here of our favorite products from the sale so far.) Whether you want to give your skin some TLC or master that no-makeup makeup look for your next Zoom call, Nordstrom has something for every beauty enthusiast—and at a steep discount, no less. In fact, the sale also includes exclusive products you truly can't buy anywhere else. Get a head start and shop our favorite beauty deals from the sale, ahead.

Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
SLIP
SHOP IT

$178
$125

Thanks to Slip's pillowcases, achieving beauty sleep has never been easier. Made out of pure silk, these pillowcases are proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and keep frizz at bay. 

1 of 15
Haute Gossip Mini Lipstick Kit
MAC COSMETICS
SHOP IT

$60
$32.50

If you want to trick your co-workers into thinking you put some effort into getting ready, swipe on a bold lipstick. This mini kit from MAC has four colors to choose from, so you'll have a shade to match every mood. 

2 of 15
Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Set
CLINIQUE
$95.00
SHOP IT

$135
$95

Anyone who wants to get their skincare routine back on track will find a lot to love about this hydrator set from Clinique. The brand's Moisture Surge collection includes a jumbo-size hydrator, a water gel, an overnight mask, and a lip hydro-plump treatment.  

3 of 15
Full-Size Supergoop! Play SPF 50 Sunscreen
SUPERGOOP!
SHOP IT

$63
$42

Just because summer has been (unofficially) canceled doesn't mean you don't need to wear SPF daily. Fortunately, this mist sunscreen from Supergoop! is packed with antioxidants and offers an easy way to protect your skin.

4 of 15
Electric Feels Set
BEAUTYBLENDER
SHOP IT

$56
$35

It's probably been a few months since you put on makeup, so chances are you'll need to replace your blending sponge. This kit comes with two BEAUTYBLENDER sponges, a vegan brush, and a cleansing solution.  

5 of 15
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
BRIOGEO
SHOP IT

$67
$45

Give your hair that salon quality (you know, without going to a salon) thanks to this set from Briogeo. With an anti-frizz formula, scalp treatment, and deep conditioning mask, this kit ticks of all the right boxes. 

6 of 15
RIKI Skinny Lighted Mirror
RIKI LOVES RIKI
SHOP IT

$205
$130

Ready for your close up? This slim mirror is decked out with bright LED lights so you can get that perfect selfie lighting (...or pop a blackhead). 

7 of 15
Set of 5 Travel Size Limited-Edition Scented Candles
DIPTYQUE
SHOP IT

$75
$55

Diptyque is the gold standard of candles—and it's not every day you can score this many scents for so cheap. If you do the math, that's only $11 per candle!

8 of 15
Rose Gold Face Brush Set
LUXIE
SHOP IT

$78
$35

Behind every great beauty look is a set of makeup brushes that can rise to the occasion. Not only does this set from Luxie have a brush for every cosmetic, but its rose gold accents make this one kit you'll actually want to show off.

9 of 15
10x 1-Inch Pro Styling Iron
BIO IONIC
SHOP IT

$230
$149

Every beauty buff needs a quality flat iron in their arsenal. Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you can score nearly $100 off Bio Ionic's popular model.

10 of 15
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
KIEHL'S
SHOP IT

$16
$10.50 

Between slathering on hand sanitizer and washing your hands at least 100 times a day, there's a good chance your palms are feeling dry and neglected. Fortunately, Kiehl's hydrating lotion will give your hands some much-needed TLC.  

11 of 15
Personal Microderm Pro Device
PMD
SHOP IT

$199
$133

Think of PMD's microderm device as an at-home facial. With impressive suction power, this gadget does a great job at removing dirt and grime from your pores. 

12 of 15
RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Duo
REVITALASH
SHOP IT

$220
$110

Want to take your brow game to the next level? RevitaLash might be known for its popular lash conditioners, but this eyebrow duo is the key to bold, defined brows.

13 of 15
Diorshow Volumizing Mascara Set
DIOR
SHOP IT

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is also packed with exclusive offers you can't get anywhere else. If you want to bring the Markle Sparkle to your beauty routine, this voluminizing mascara set was used on the Duchess of Sussex at her 2018 wedding. (Psst...you can buy Dior's lipstick kit too, which was also used on the big day.) 

14 of 15
Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum Duo
LE LABO
SHOP IT

Nordstrom's also offering exclusive access to cult-favorite Le Labo products. Sure, it's not exactly a sale, but we have our eyes on this popular Santal33 fragrance.

15 of 15
Next
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here
Meghan Markle's Fave Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nordstom Rack Is Having an Epic Everlane Sale
Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale Is Finally Here
Margaux Has So Many Cute Shoes On Sale
Kate Middleton's Fave Sneakers Are on Sale Again
The Annual Universal Standard Sample Sale Is Here
Everlane's Huge Summer Sale Is Finally Here
The Best Finds From 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale
The Best Under-$75 Finds From Madewell's Sale