Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has the Best Beauty Deals
Why yes, I do need another set of candles.
If you want to get your self-care routine back in check, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardmembers and will be available to the public on August 19. As one of the most anticipated shopping events of the season, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to stock up on clothing, shoes, and, best of all, beauty products. (You can see a full roundup here of our favorite products from the sale so far.) Whether you want to give your skin some TLC or master that no-makeup makeup look for your next Zoom call, Nordstrom has something for every beauty enthusiast—and at a steep discount, no less. In fact, the sale also includes exclusive products you truly can't buy anywhere else. Get a head start and shop our favorite beauty deals from the sale, ahead.
$178
$125
Thanks to Slip's pillowcases, achieving beauty sleep has never been easier. Made out of pure silk, these pillowcases are proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and keep frizz at bay.
$60
$32.50
If you want to trick your co-workers into thinking you put some effort into getting ready, swipe on a bold lipstick. This mini kit from MAC has four colors to choose from, so you'll have a shade to match every mood.
$135
$95
Anyone who wants to get their skincare routine back on track will find a lot to love about this hydrator set from Clinique. The brand's Moisture Surge collection includes a jumbo-size hydrator, a water gel, an overnight mask, and a lip hydro-plump treatment.
$63
$42
Just because summer has been (unofficially) canceled doesn't mean you don't need to wear SPF daily. Fortunately, this mist sunscreen from Supergoop! is packed with antioxidants and offers an easy way to protect your skin.
$56
$35
It's probably been a few months since you put on makeup, so chances are you'll need to replace your blending sponge. This kit comes with two BEAUTYBLENDER sponges, a vegan brush, and a cleansing solution.
$67
$45
Give your hair that salon quality (you know, without going to a salon) thanks to this set from Briogeo. With an anti-frizz formula, scalp treatment, and deep conditioning mask, this kit ticks of all the right boxes.
$205
$130
Ready for your close up? This slim mirror is decked out with bright LED lights so you can get that perfect selfie lighting (...or pop a blackhead).
$75
$55
Diptyque is the gold standard of candles—and it's not every day you can score this many scents for so cheap. If you do the math, that's only $11 per candle!
$78
$35
Behind every great beauty look is a set of makeup brushes that can rise to the occasion. Not only does this set from Luxie have a brush for every cosmetic, but its rose gold accents make this one kit you'll actually want to show off.
$230
$149
Every beauty buff needs a quality flat iron in their arsenal. Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you can score nearly $100 off Bio Ionic's popular model.
$16
$10.50
Between slathering on hand sanitizer and washing your hands at least 100 times a day, there's a good chance your palms are feeling dry and neglected. Fortunately, Kiehl's hydrating lotion will give your hands some much-needed TLC.
$199
$133
Think of PMD's microderm device as an at-home facial. With impressive suction power, this gadget does a great job at removing dirt and grime from your pores.
$220
$110
Want to take your brow game to the next level? RevitaLash might be known for its popular lash conditioners, but this eyebrow duo is the key to bold, defined brows.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is also packed with exclusive offers you can't get anywhere else. If you want to bring the Markle Sparkle to your beauty routine, this voluminizing mascara set was used on the Duchess of Sussex at her 2018 wedding. (Psst...you can buy Dior's lipstick kit too, which was also used on the big day.)