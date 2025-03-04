Gigi Hadid kicked off Paris Fashion Week with an unexpected hair transformation at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. More or less the French equivalent of the Met Gala, the event attracted actors, directors, designers, and models alike to celebrate the museum’s new Louvre Couture exhibition.

After flying into the City of Light the previous day, the mother of one somehow managed to squeeze in an overnight trip to the salon ahead of the star-studded soirée. Because when she arrived, the golden blonde bob haircut she'd been rocking before was gone. In its place, the Guest in Residence knitwear mogul appeared to be sporting a freshly toned crop of ash blonde locks. Styled in old Hollywood waves with a deep side-part, Hadid's hair shone even brighter than her metallic Moschino gown. In keeping with the punk-rock vibe of her studded strapless dress, Hadid smartly declined to bleach her roots in favor of a grungier grown-out look.

Gigi Hadid sports a metallic silver and gold Moschino gown at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid debuts an ash blonde bob haircut during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ends of her silvery bob were tucked behind her ears to showcase a chunky pair of '80s-inspired gold earrings. Her makeup, meanwhile, stuck to a cooler color scheme with pale nude lipstick, a whisper of griege contour, and fluttering faux lashes.

You might assume based on Hadid's natural coloring that warm, buttery shades of blonde would be her most flattering look. But the contrast between her beige complexion and icy platinum strands is such a fun and fresh choice for the end of winter. Leave it Gigi to go against the grain while everyone else is dyeing their hair trendy hues like bronde and cowboy copper.

Hadid tucks the ends of her Hollywood waves behind her ears. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid color-coordinates the beads of her metallic dress with her silvery platinum hair color. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashy blonde hair was all the rage in the 2010s when stars like Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson popularized the edgy look. But it's certainly been a minute since the shade last enjoyed a spin around the trend cycle. Perhaps Hadid's new hair color will pave the way for a renaissance? Watch this space.

