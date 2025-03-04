Gigi Hadid Opens Paris Fashion Week With an Ash Blonde Hair Transformation
The model made quite the entrance with a brand-new, cool-toned bob.
Gigi Hadid kicked off Paris Fashion Week with an unexpected hair transformation at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. More or less the French equivalent of the Met Gala, the event attracted actors, directors, designers, and models alike to celebrate the museum’s new Louvre Couture exhibition.
After flying into the City of Light the previous day, the mother of one somehow managed to squeeze in an overnight trip to the salon ahead of the star-studded soirée. Because when she arrived, the golden blonde bob haircut she'd been rocking before was gone. In its place, the Guest in Residence knitwear mogul appeared to be sporting a freshly toned crop of ash blonde locks. Styled in old Hollywood waves with a deep side-part, Hadid's hair shone even brighter than her metallic Moschino gown. In keeping with the punk-rock vibe of her studded strapless dress, Hadid smartly declined to bleach her roots in favor of a grungier grown-out look.
The ends of her silvery bob were tucked behind her ears to showcase a chunky pair of '80s-inspired gold earrings. Her makeup, meanwhile, stuck to a cooler color scheme with pale nude lipstick, a whisper of griege contour, and fluttering faux lashes.
You might assume based on Hadid's natural coloring that warm, buttery shades of blonde would be her most flattering look. But the contrast between her beige complexion and icy platinum strands is such a fun and fresh choice for the end of winter. Leave it Gigi to go against the grain while everyone else is dyeing their hair trendy hues like bronde and cowboy copper.
Ashy blonde hair was all the rage in the 2010s when stars like Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson popularized the edgy look. But it's certainly been a minute since the shade last enjoyed a spin around the trend cycle. Perhaps Hadid's new hair color will pave the way for a renaissance? Watch this space.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
