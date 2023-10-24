A 'Glossier' TV Series Is Officially Coming to Amazon

It's official: a Glossier TV show is coming. On Monday, October 23, news broke that Amazon had won a bidding war for the rights to the book Glossy: Ambition, Beauty, and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss's Glossier. Released last month (it was our September #ReadWithMC virtual book club pick!), Marisa Meltzer's bestseller takes readers inside the fast-paced rise of the "skin first, makeup second" beauty brand, which launched in 2014.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, Glossy “combines in-depth interviews with former Glossier employees, investors, and Weiss herself to bring you inside the walls of this fascinating and secretive company. From fundraising to product launches and unconventional hiring practices, Meltzer exposes the inner workings of Glossier’s culture, culminating in the story of Weiss herself.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The description goes on to discuss Weiss, who announced in May 2022 she was stepping down as the brand's CEO. “At the center of the story lies Emily Weiss, the elusive former Teen Vogue ‘superintern’ on the reality show The Hills turned Into the Gloss beauty blogger who had the vision, guts, and searing ambition needed to launch Glossier. She cannily turned every experience, every meeting into an opportunity to fuel her own personal success," it reads. "Together with her expensive, signature style and singular vision for the future of consumerism, she could not be stopped. Just how did a girl from suburban Connecticut with no real job experience work her way into the bathrooms and boudoirs of the most influential names in the world and build that access into a 1.9-billion-dollar business? Is she solely responsible for its success? And why, eight years later, at the height of Glossier mania, did she step down?”

Upon sharing news of the television series, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Pet Sematary: Bloodline writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer is rumored to produce the project. There's no telling who will be writing or directing, or starring in the production. But might we suggest Sophia Bush to play the millennial-favorite brand's founder Emily Weiss?