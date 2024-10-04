Hailey Bieber Debuts a Flashy Diamond Necklace in Honor of Son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber has been quickly adding to her sentimental jewelry collection since welcoming her first baby (baby, oh!) with husband Justin Bieber in August. In September she debuted a sparkling "MOM" ring in honor of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, but now she's showing off a blinged-out-necklace to go with her ever-present bubble "B" pendant.

The Rhode founder shared a carousel of photos with an especially sweet caption on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 1, writing, "It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom. 🎃." In the pics, she displayed her latest trendy manicure, sporting midnight blue nails as she clutched what appears to be a brand-new espresso brown shade of her Rhode phone case.

But it was her new necklace that caught my attention. In one shot, Hailey wears her favorite Alex Moss "B" pendant (for Bieber, naturally) layered with a new and equally blingy initial necklace from the celeb-fave jeweler spelling out "jbb," or Jack Blues Bieber, in lowercase letters. Adorable.

Hailey's new necklace features baby Jack's initials. (Image credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Moss shared a close-up video of the diamond-encrusted bubble letters on Instagram Friday, writing, "Jack Blues Bieber" and tagging Hailey in the post.

The custom Alex Moss creation features nearly 4 carats of pavé-set natural white diamonds in 14K gold, per Page Six Style. Together with her "B" necklace, these pieces tell the story of her journey from newlywed to new mother.

Along with the very posh push present, Bieber also owns the aforementioned "MOM" ring, which is a $1,980 Isa Grutman design.

Diamonds aside, the skincare guru also gave fans a peek at two other accessories dedicated to her little boy, sharing a photo of husband Justin's baseball cap embroidered with "Jack Blues" on the back.

Hailey also posted a photo of her Goyard tote bag on her Instagram Stories Oct. 2, with the luxe bag monogrammed with "JBB."

The star wore a pink face mask and coordinating sweater as she showed off her new "jbb" necklace. (Image credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Inside, she carried everything from a baby bottle to electrolyte drink mix to a Saint Laurent card case, proving moms can be both stylish and prepared for anything. And to top it off, she teased three new Rhode products in the process, covering the items with heart emojis.

As for her new necklace, perhaps she can gift a matching one to baby Jack when he's older.