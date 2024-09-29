Hailey Bieber Debuts New, Post-Baby Hair Color

New mom Hailey Bieber is marking a new, exciting chapter in her life with a brand new hair color.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the model debuted her new, fall-ready hair color on Instagram, sharing a pouty-faced selfie on her Instagram Stories of her honey-blonde balayage.

"Lighter for fall," the new mom wrote on the photo.

Since giving birth to her son, Jack Blues, Bieber has been trying out a slew of new looks as she enters and figures out the highs and lows of motherhood. While enjoying a post-baby day at the spa, Bieber layered a blueberry blue knit sweater with a pair of comfortable-looking black leggings, leaning all the way into the less-is-more fall trend.

The new mom also wore head-to-toe leather during a postpartum date night with her husband, Justin Bieber, arguably defying what is commonly considered to be so-called "appropriate" new mom attire. (Whatever that means!)

Hailey Bieber's new postpartum hair. (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Bieber wore an oversize black bomber jacket and wide-leg leather trousers, reminiscent of the same Saint Laurent leather jacket she wore earlier this year.

The model even embraced a classic nail trend when her and her husband announced the arrival of their son on Instagram, which featured a picture of Bieber's hand lovingly holding her son's way too cute little foot.

The photo showcased her postpartum nails, which featured a pale pink base and dainty white half-moon positioned at the top, cementing the French manicure as summer’s biggest nail trend .

The pair announced the arrival of their first child on Sept. 23, 2024. "WELCOME HOME," Justin Bieber wrote in the caption of the aforementioned picture on Instagram, and before sharing his son's name. "JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Proud new mom Hailey Bieber shared her husband's post on her own Instagram Stories , writing the miniature caption: "Jack Blues," along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

By choosing "Jack" as their baby's name, Hailey and Justin also choose to carry on a meaningful family tradition—picking baby names with "JB" initials.

As People reported at the time , both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names, a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's new addition.

"Jack" is also Justin's dad's middle name.