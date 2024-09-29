Hailey Bieber Debuts New, Post-Baby Hair Color
"Lighter for fall."
New mom Hailey Bieber is marking a new, exciting chapter in her life with a brand new hair color.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the model debuted her new, fall-ready hair color on Instagram, sharing a pouty-faced selfie on her Instagram Stories of her honey-blonde balayage.
"Lighter for fall," the new mom wrote on the photo.
Since giving birth to her son, Jack Blues, Bieber has been trying out a slew of new looks as she enters and figures out the highs and lows of motherhood. While enjoying a post-baby day at the spa, Bieber layered a blueberry blue knit sweater with a pair of comfortable-looking black leggings, leaning all the way into the less-is-more fall trend.
The new mom also wore head-to-toe leather during a postpartum date night with her husband, Justin Bieber, arguably defying what is commonly considered to be so-called "appropriate" new mom attire. (Whatever that means!)
Bieber wore an oversize black bomber jacket and wide-leg leather trousers, reminiscent of the same Saint Laurent leather jacket she wore earlier this year.
The model even embraced a classic nail trend when her and her husband announced the arrival of their son on Instagram, which featured a picture of Bieber's hand lovingly holding her son's way too cute little foot.
Stay In The Know
The photo showcased her postpartum nails, which featured a pale pink base and dainty white half-moon positioned at the top, cementing the French manicure as summer’s biggest nail trend.
The pair announced the arrival of their first child on Sept. 23, 2024. "WELCOME HOME," Justin Bieber wrote in the caption of the aforementioned picture on Instagram, and before sharing his son's name. "JACK BLUES BIEBER."
Proud new mom Hailey Bieber shared her husband's post on her own Instagram Stories, writing the miniature caption: "Jack Blues," along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
By choosing "Jack" as their baby's name, Hailey and Justin also choose to carry on a meaningful family tradition—picking baby names with "JB" initials.
As People reported at the time, both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names, a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's new addition.
"Jack" is also Justin's dad's middle name.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
