Hailey Bieber Upgrades Her Yoga Pants With a Leather Jacket and Kitten Heels

Suddenly it's 2008 again.

Hailey Bieber leaving church in a moto jacket 80s earrings tiny sunglasses and leggings
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
last updated
Millennials, rise up. Hailey Bieber has just brought back the ultimate 2010s trend—a trend so polarizing, Gen Z had to rebrand it entirely to justify wearing it. Yup, I'm talking about yoga pants.

Looking like the most popular girl at your high school, Hailey Bieber wore what the teens are now calling "flared leggings" in classic black. She paired the '00s relic, not with camel UGG boots and a North Face, but with a boxy leather jacket and matching pointed-toe kitten heels.

Though the model was dressed for math and/or yoga class, she was actually attending a Wednesday night church service in Beverly Hills with her husband Justin (who was wearing the same $2,520 slippers he chose for their baby shower and jorts).

hailey bieber wearing yoga pants and kitten heels

Hailey and Justin Bieber step out in Los Angeles wearing casual looks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Airlift High-Waist Game Changer Legging - Black
Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist Game Changer Legging

Aelfric Eden Womens Faux Leather Jacket Y2k Motorcycle Bomber Jackets Oversized Moto Jacket Streetwear
Aelfric Eden Womens Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Toteme Leather Pumps
Toteme Leather Pumps

Though her bottoms were straight out of 2010, Hailey's choice of accessories brought the look squarely into 2024. Though each piece was vintage-inspired in its own right, her additions touched on some of summer's buzziest trends (minus the butter yellow from her baby shower manicure).

The model wore chunky gold, '80s-inspired earrings, a cheetah print shoulder bag à la "mob wife," and thin oval sunglasses. She styled her hair for the modern era, as well (read: with tendrils and a big claw clip).

Pull & Bear Leopard print shoulder bag
Pull & Bear Leopard Print Shoulder Bag

Dome Earrings
Saint Laurent Dome Earrings

Though Hailey is on the cusp, falling into Gen Z only by a couple of months, she has a well-documented appreciation for Millennial trends of yore. The model has been wearing yoga pants for years and also took part in 2022's UGG boot revival. Hailey has also done her part to revive polo shirts—not exactly the skin-tight Hollister styles we used to wear, but still.

Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

