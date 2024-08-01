Millennials, rise up. Hailey Bieber has just brought back the ultimate 2010s trend—a trend so polarizing, Gen Z had to rebrand it entirely to justify wearing it. Yup, I'm talking about yoga pants.

Looking like the most popular girl at your high school, Hailey Bieber wore what the teens are now calling "flared leggings" in classic black. She paired the '00s relic, not with camel UGG boots and a North Face, but with a boxy leather jacket and matching pointed-toe kitten heels.

Though the model was dressed for math and/or yoga class, she was actually attending a Wednesday night church service in Beverly Hills with her husband Justin (who was wearing the same $2,520 slippers he chose for their baby shower and jorts).

Hailey and Justin Bieber step out in Los Angeles wearing casual looks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though her bottoms were straight out of 2010, Hailey's choice of accessories brought the look squarely into 2024. Though each piece was vintage-inspired in its own right, her additions touched on some of summer's buzziest trends (minus the butter yellow from her baby shower manicure).

The model wore chunky gold, '80s-inspired earrings, a cheetah print shoulder bag à la "mob wife," and thin oval sunglasses. She styled her hair for the modern era, as well (read: with tendrils and a big claw clip).

Though Hailey is on the cusp, falling into Gen Z only by a couple of months, she has a well-documented appreciation for Millennial trends of yore. The model has been wearing yoga pants for years and also took part in 2022's UGG boot revival. Hailey has also done her part to revive polo shirts—not exactly the skin-tight Hollister styles we used to wear, but still.