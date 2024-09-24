Street style is divided between two camps this fall: Those in favor of the barn jacket revival and those who are more on-board with the bomber jacket trend. Bella Hadid just cast her vote at Paris Fashion Week.

I expected the model to extend her horse girl style streak with an English countryside jacket by Barbour or J.Crew, but she and stylist Molly Dickson took me (and every fan camped outside Hadid's Paris hotel) by surprise on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Instead, Hadid left her hotel layered up in an oversize, black leather bomber jacket with wide-leg, pinstripe trousers and a plunge neckline top to match.

Bella Hadid left her hotel ahead of the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in an oversize aviator jacket by Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Wide-Leg Pants In Striped Wool Flannel

Hadid finished off her casual-cool outfit with a slouchy black leather bag and a contrasting brown leather belt. Every single piece came from Saint Laurent—not a surprise, considering that the Orêbella founder made her long-awaited return to modeling in a Saint Laurent campaign earlier this year.

Hadid paired her bomber jacket with a Saint Laurent belt and black leather bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Le 37 Long Leather Bucket Bag

Bella Hadid has worn her share of head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfits this year, from a pantyhose naked dress at Cannes to today's laidback leather outfit. Fans online have speculated that Hadid will make her return to the runway at the label's Spring 2025 show this evening in Paris.

Whether Hadid gets back in the modeling saddle or not, she's at least reigniting a jacket trend that fashion editors have been wearing throughout fashion month. Oversize bomber jackets from Tibi to Frankie Shop have been a common sight outside the shows, layered over slip skirts, denim, and even hot pants. Some versions, like The Row's leather jacket, have even started microtrends of their own—they're that popular.

Bomber jackets are rough around the edges but juxtapose beautifully with lace and sequins. Personally, I wear mine with a white circle skirt, neutral knitwear, and a tall fall boot as temperatures start to drop. For a slice of Hadid's Paris Fashion Week style, I tracked down versions of the bomber jacket trend to enjoy at every price point, regardless of whether Hadid's inevitable catwalk cameo sets off another outerwear movement or not.

