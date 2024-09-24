Bella Hadid Endorses the Editor-Favorite Bomber Jacket Trend at Paris Fashion Week
Her take was entirely Saint Laurent.
Street style is divided between two camps this fall: Those in favor of the barn jacket revival and those who are more on-board with the bomber jacket trend. Bella Hadid just cast her vote at Paris Fashion Week.
I expected the model to extend her horse girl style streak with an English countryside jacket by Barbour or J.Crew, but she and stylist Molly Dickson took me (and every fan camped outside Hadid's Paris hotel) by surprise on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Instead, Hadid left her hotel layered up in an oversize, black leather bomber jacket with wide-leg, pinstripe trousers and a plunge neckline top to match.
Hadid finished off her casual-cool outfit with a slouchy black leather bag and a contrasting brown leather belt. Every single piece came from Saint Laurent—not a surprise, considering that the Orêbella founder made her long-awaited return to modeling in a Saint Laurent campaign earlier this year.
Bella Hadid has worn her share of head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfits this year, from a pantyhose naked dress at Cannes to today's laidback leather outfit. Fans online have speculated that Hadid will make her return to the runway at the label's Spring 2025 show this evening in Paris.
Whether Hadid gets back in the modeling saddle or not, she's at least reigniting a jacket trend that fashion editors have been wearing throughout fashion month. Oversize bomber jackets from Tibi to Frankie Shop have been a common sight outside the shows, layered over slip skirts, denim, and even hot pants. Some versions, like The Row's leather jacket, have even started microtrends of their own—they're that popular.
Bomber jackets are rough around the edges but juxtapose beautifully with lace and sequins. Personally, I wear mine with a white circle skirt, neutral knitwear, and a tall fall boot as temperatures start to drop. For a slice of Hadid's Paris Fashion Week style, I tracked down versions of the bomber jacket trend to enjoy at every price point, regardless of whether Hadid's inevitable catwalk cameo sets off another outerwear movement or not.
Shop the Bomber Jacket Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
The 7 Major Boot Trends of 2024
These styles will anchor your fall and winter outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Telling Sign That J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Not Reuniting
Don't get your hopes up for Bennifer 3.0.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Quilted Fall Jacket With the $35 Canvas Tote I Take Everywhere
Fashion editors are all fans of this easy design.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Saddle Up: A Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration Is Imminent
Here's what we know so far.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Victoria Beckham and Her $82,500 Birkin Bag Are the Epitome of Posh at Paris Fashion Week
She's still as posh as ever.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Elevates Her Minimalist Blazer-and-Jeans Outfit Formula for Paris Fashion Week
The model is equal parts French girl and '90s muse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Styles Effortless French Girl Staples, a Trench Coat and Biker Boots, at Paris Fashion Week
It sure looks like she's about to return to the runway.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Coordinate Fall Plaid Mini Skirts and Trench Coats for a New York Girls' Night
They matched for a night out in New York.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Casually Reveals Her Mom Style Involves Camo Print and Trucker Hats
With help from cozy textures and playful prints.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Picks a Flower-Covered Sheer Bra and $4,700 Suede Bag for Gucci's Front Row
The 'Twisters' star is referencing herself in the front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published