Hailey Bieber Swapped Classic Black Loafers for This Trending Color

I’m a firm believer that your wardrobe should be made up of pieces that you re-wear often. Hailey Bieber feels the same way because she followed a tried-and-true outfit formula while out in Los Angeles. The model and beauty brand founder teamed a pair of red loafers—an in-season alternative to the black pair that she always wears—with an otherwise simple outfit. Her ensemble just proves how easy can be to look put-together on your next grocery run. Plus, it gives me a reason to consider investing in another pair of loafers—a true win-win.

While leaving Los Angeles's staple upscale grocery store, Erewhon, Bieber was spotted in one of her favorite combinations: Loafers, light wash jeans, and a trench coat. Her look was made up of wardrobe basics including a classic Bouguessa trench, a pair of vintage Levi's jeans sourced from vintage seller Denim by Orlee, a cropped striped Loewe rugby shirt, and a pair of matching red loafers from The Row. Her Phoebe Philo tote and a chain necklace from Anita Ko were her only (very chic) accessories.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Loafers are a tried-and-true shoe trend we can’t get enough of (See: Katie Holmes and her favorite Gucci loafers), but a red pair? Consider us obsessed. The cherry red trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down yet (It was a prominent tone on the Emmy's red carpet) and is arguably the most fun and popular color since Barbie pink. It’s a tone that can win anyone over, even those who prefer neutrals. Just ask fellow fashion set A-lister Zoe Kravitz, who wore a lone red sock with an otherwise all-black ensemble in New York City. We’d wager it's due to its effortless styling capabilities: You can coordinate a pared-back ensemble around a pair of red loafers as Bieber did without it feeling like too much of a statement piece.

We can only imagine how big the Rhode mogul’s closet is, and to see her re-wear a piece like the Loewe polo shirt is exciting. Bieber recently styled the same top not once but twice over the last few days. Although outfit repeating has been touted as a fashion cardinal sin, re-wearing clothing is the backbone of sustainable and thoughtful consumption—and it shows the value of investing in a high-quality piece.

With all of its interesting details, Bieber's ensemble feels authentically her. Keep reading to shop a few pairs of similar red loafers that you can style with your own wardrobe basics this season.