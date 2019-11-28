image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Official MC Editor Holiday Wish List
train in coastline in Manarola,Cinque Terre,Italy
2
Travel the World Without Begging for More PTO
image
3
PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Zoë Kravitz's Pixie Cut Hair Transformation is the Most Dramatic Change

She's gone from long braids to super short.

image
By Lucy Wood
"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Monica SchipperGetty Images
  • Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz has undergone a major hair transformation, changing her signature long braids for a super short pixie crop.
  • The actress took to Instagram to reveal her new look, after it was revealed last month that she’ll be starring as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the upcoming movie.
  • It’s not the first time that Kravitz has rocked a pixie cut—she went for a bleached crop back in April 2017 and later wore it in a slightly longer brunette style.

    You can always rely on Zoë Kravitz to inspire your next attempt at effortless, cool girl style, and her latest hair makeover will no doubt have you itching to book a salon appointment, stat. But maybe take a few days to think about replicating this one, because it’s pretty dramatic and there’s absolutely no turning back after this cut.

    Having worn her signature long braids for quite some time now, the actress looked almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram picture. She revealed on Wednesday evening that she’d gone for a surprise transformation, returning to her old classic look with a fresh, super short pixie cut.

    It’s the shortest that the Fantastic Beasts star has worn her hair in quite some time, but she’s not a total stranger to the pixie life. This time Kravitz has gone close-crop, with tons of texture on top and a choppy, carefree vibe to the front. They’re the most baby of baby bangs, and she looks beautiful.

    View this post on Instagram

    hair ✂️

    A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

    The 30-year-old actress tagged hairstylist Nikki Nelms in the post simply captioned with the scissors emoji—the same stylist who’s been responsible for some of her most dramatic makeovers to date, alongside killer looks for Janelle Monáe and Yara Shahidi.

    The short side of life definitely suits her. Back in 2017, Zoe dabbled with the bleach when she went for a blonde pixie look. Later, in between braided styles, she wore her hair slightly longer and went back to brunette.

    Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
    BravoGetty Images

    Hey, the timing totally makes sense. Not only is she confirmed to play Catwoman in the new upcoming Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role, but it also means that she can focus on Thanksgiving dinner without her hair getting in the way. Priorities, that I entirely understand.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    Subscribe Here

    Related Story
    Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 13, 2019
    Rihanna's Louis Vuitton 90's Soccer Bag is SO Fun
    Related Story
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 03, 2019
    Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Hair
    image How to Dye Natural Hair Hair The *Right* Way
    image Miley Cyrus Got a New Haircut, Courtesy of Her Mom
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 Cara Delevingne's New Jet-Black Is Such a Vibe
    FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL Bella Hadid's New Bob Looks Like KKW's Old Bob
    image Stop Sleeping on Hair Straightening Brushes
    2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Charlize Theron Cut Her Hair and Dyed it Blonde
    image
    Curly Hairstyles That Are All About That Texture
    image Jennifer Aniston Showed Her Natural Hair Texture
    image This Is What Michael B. Jordan Smells Like
    image
    15 Short Hairstyles Blondes Will Be Obsessed With