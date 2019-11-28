Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz has undergone a major hair transformation, changing her signature long braids for a super short pixie crop.



The actress took to Instagram to reveal her new look, after it was revealed last month that she’ll be starring as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the upcoming movie.



It’s not the first time that Kravitz has rocked a pixie cut—she went for a bleached crop back in April 2017 and later wore it in a slightly longer brunette style.

You can always rely on Zoë Kravitz to inspire your next attempt at effortless, cool girl style, and her latest hair makeover will no doubt have you itching to book a salon appointment, stat. But maybe take a few days to think about replicating this one, because it’s pretty dramatic and there’s absolutely no turning back after this cut.

Having worn her signature long braids for quite some time now, the actress looked almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram picture. She revealed on Wednesday evening that she’d gone for a surprise transformation, returning to her old classic look with a fresh, super short pixie cut.

It’s the shortest that the Fantastic Beasts star has worn her hair in quite some time, but she’s not a total stranger to the pixie life. This time Kravitz has gone close-crop, with tons of texture on top and a choppy, carefree vibe to the front. They’re the most baby of baby bangs, and she looks beautiful.



The 30-year-old actress tagged hairstylist Nikki Nelms in the post simply captioned with the scissors emoji—the same stylist who’s been responsible for some of her most dramatic makeovers to date, alongside killer looks for Janelle Monáe and Yara Shahidi.

The short side of life definitely suits her. Back in 2017, Zoe dabbled with the bleach when she went for a blonde pixie look. Later, in between braided styles, she wore her hair slightly longer and went back to brunette.

Bravo Getty Images

Hey, the timing totally makes sense. Not only is she confirmed to play Catwoman in the new upcoming Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role, but it also means that she can focus on Thanksgiving dinner without her hair getting in the way. Priorities, that I entirely understand.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Subscribe Here