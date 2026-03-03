Presenting, More Proof That Tessa Thompson Is the Queen of the Sleek Bun
It truly takes skill.
I'm convinced that all of my problems would be solved if I could get my bun to look as sleek and perfect as Tessa Thompson's.
The Hedda actress was spotted out on New York City on March 2 after attending the New York Theatre Workshop Benefit Gala. While out, she was pictured looking like the ultimate cool girl in an all-black suit with a high-neck, cream blouse underneath along with a matching scarf that she wrapped around her waist. But, to me, the only thing chicer than her outfit was her hair. I consider Tessa Thompson to be the queen of the sleek bun, but this wasn't just any sleek bun. Her hair was blown out to a silky smooth texture before it was pulled up into a high bun with a middle part and piece-y side bangs on either side of her face.
No hairstyle is more practical or tried-and-true than a slick bun. It's one of those styles that's fitting for any occasion, from elegant, red carpet affairs to low-key outings, not to mention that a bun will always look good whether it's messy or slicked down. You also don't need to have blessed fingers to achieve the look at home, so if a bun is your only option when you're working with second or third day hair, or if you need a quick style that'll keep your hair off your shoulders for a bit, read ahead to shop some sleek bun essentials.
Keep this travel-friendly gel in your bag in case you need to give yourself touchups to get rid of stray hairs and flyaways.
