I'm convinced that all of my problems would be solved if I could get my bun to look as sleek and perfect as Tessa Thompson's.

The Hedda actress was spotted out on New York City on March 2 after attending the New York Theatre Workshop Benefit Gala. While out, she was pictured looking like the ultimate cool girl in an all-black suit with a high-neck, cream blouse underneath along with a matching scarf that she wrapped around her waist. But, to me, the only thing chicer than her outfit was her hair. I consider Tessa Thompson to be the queen of the sleek bun, but this wasn't just any sleek bun. Her hair was blown out to a silky smooth texture before it was pulled up into a high bun with a middle part and piece-y side bangs on either side of her face.

Tessa Thompson spotted out in New York City on March 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No hairstyle is more practical or tried-and-true than a slick bun. It's one of those styles that's fitting for any occasion, from elegant, red carpet affairs to low-key outings, not to mention that a bun will always look good whether it's messy or slicked down. You also don't need to have blessed fingers to achieve the look at home, so if a bun is your only option when you're working with second or third day hair, or if you need a quick style that'll keep your hair off your shoulders for a bit, read ahead to shop some sleek bun essentials.