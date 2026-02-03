Cara Delevingne Is Really Selling Me On the Wolf Haircut
Her hair also hasn't been this dark in years.
In case the cold front currently taking over the East Coast wasn't evidence enough, there's still time to give your hair a much-needed shake-up for the winter. Even Cara Delevingne knows that there's no better time than now to tweak your look, and her latest red carpet appearance (where she revealed a shaggy new haircut and darker tresses) is proof of that.
Over the weekend, the model appeared at Warner Music Group's pre-Grammys party, and she looked all business in an oversized, gray, pinstripe suit with a striped tie and a button-up shirt underneath. She paired the suit with burgundy, pointed-toe boots and a matching bag, but not even her chic take on businesswear stopped me from noticing that her hair looked noticeably different than it has in previous weeks.
Delevingne, who's been a blonde for years up until now, deepened her hair color a few shades and stepped out at the event as a brunette. She also revealed a shaggy wolf haircut featuring curtain bangs. On Instagram, Delevingne credited Laci Matteson as the brains behind her new color (Matteson referred to this shade as a 'yummy brunette' color via her own Instagram) while hairstylist and RÖZ Hair founder, Mara Roszak, created her chic new cut.
Although the darker color is a few weeks old, the wolf cut and bangs are brand new. Just last week, she attended the premiere of Wuthering Heights in Hollywood wearing her newly-colored hair in a sleek bun.
Warm shades like brown, black, and dark red are typically among the most popular hair colors around this time of year, so it's not a shock that Delevingne chose to start off the year with a moody new 'do. Brunette shades, especially, tend to look very glamorous and sophisticated for winter. “Going darker has obviously dominated the fall, but specifically, a mix of cool and chocolatey tones will be the most popular this winter," celebrity colorist, Tylor Johnson, previously told MC.
Similarly, the shag haircut is also shaping up to be a popular request, since it's effortless, low maintenance, and an easy way to hide damage if you have it. "Layered cuts bring dimension, bounce, and movement," celebrity hairstylist, Mia Santiago, says. "Think soft, cascading layers that frame the face and enhance your natural texture. It’s the 'model-off-duty' cut that looks expensive, but doesn’t try too hard."
If blonde hair and/or a shag haircut are on your list of potential hair changes this season, read ahead to shop some essentials that'll help you with styling.
Use this tool to add soft curls and waves to your hair with minimal heat damage.
Color can still be harsh on the hair, even if you're not bleaching. Grab a conditioner that can repair damage and split ends.
