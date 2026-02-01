Discover Every Look From the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
Fashion and music enthusiasts, rejoice!
Tonight, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the music industry’s finest will gather to celebrate legendary vocalists, prolific songwriters, and mastermind producers across all genres. That’s right: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet is finally here.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, this evening’s ceremony is set to be historic. For starters, Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with nine nominations—the most of any 2026 Grammy contender. Meanwhile, by securing nods for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, Bad Bunny has become the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for all three categories at once. And let us not forget about electrifying artist ROSÉ. Her feel-good hits, "APT.” and “Golden,” are the first K-pop songs to be in the running for Song Of The Year.
Ahead of the awards show, performers will have to make their grand entrance in their best red carpet looks. Given tonight’s star-studded lineup, we’re in for quite a fashion-fueled treat. First-time attendees like Olivia Dean, Katseye, and Addison Rae will no doubt bring their A-game, as they’re all burgeoning style icons in their own right. And of course, the best-dressed list will also feature seasoned Grammy goers like Lady Gaga, SZA, and Miley Cyrus, who always deliver the most dazzling step-and-repeat moments.
Below, discover all the 2026 Grammy red carpet looks. We’ll be updating this list throughout the night, so make sure to check back in!
Kehlani wearing Valdrin Sahiti
Lola Young in Vivienne Westwood
PinkPantheress in archival Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry
FKA Twigs in Paolo Carzana
Darren Criss in Tanner Fletcher and Mia Swier in Pamella Roland
Ali Wong
Gayle King
Keltie Knight wearing Godoy
Zanna Roberts Rassi in Victoria Beckham
Jesse Jo Stark in Chrome Hearts
Alyssa Smith
Sierra Hull in Pamella Roland
Emily Austin
Karen Wazen
Pinar Toprak
Lola Clark
Ciara Miller
Helen J. Shen
Zuri Hall
Jahnavi Harrison
Jordan Tyson
Chelsea Sik
Erin Bentlage
Margo Price
Elaine Kelly
Gem Auset
Courtney Adanna
Nava Rose Rabago
Izabella Metz
Lachi
