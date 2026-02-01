Discover Every Look From the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Tonight, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the music industry’s finest will gather to celebrate legendary vocalists, prolific songwriters, and mastermind producers across all genres. That’s right: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet is finally here.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, this evening’s ceremony is set to be historic. For starters, Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with nine nominations—the most of any 2026 Grammy contender. Meanwhile, by securing nods for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, Bad Bunny has become the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for all three categories at once. And let us not forget about electrifying artist ROSÉ . Her feel-good hits, "APT.” and “Golden,” are the first K-pop songs to be in the running for Song Of The Year.

Ahead of the awards show, performers will have to make their grand entrance in their best red carpet looks. Given tonight’s star-studded lineup, we’re in for quite a fashion-fueled treat. First-time attendees like Olivia Dean , Katseye , and Addison Rae will no doubt bring their A-game, as they’re all burgeoning style icons in their own right. And of course, the best-dressed list will also feature seasoned Grammy goers like Lady Gaga , SZA , and Miley Cyrus , who always deliver the most dazzling step-and-repeat moments.

Below, discover all the 2026 Grammy red carpet looks. We’ll be updating this list throughout the night, so make sure to check back in!

Kehlani wearing Valdrin Sahiti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lola Young in Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Lola Young)

PinkPantheress in archival Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FKA Twigs in Paolo Carzana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Darren Criss in Tanner Fletcher and Mia Swier in Pamella Roland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gayle King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keltie Knight wearing Godoy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zanna Roberts Rassi in Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesse Jo Stark in Chrome Hearts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alyssa Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sierra Hull in Pamella Roland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Austin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karen Wazen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinar Toprak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lola Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen J. Shen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jahnavi Harrison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Tyson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea Sik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Bentlage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margo Price

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elaine Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gem Auset

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Courtney Adanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nava Rose Rabago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Izabella Metz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lachi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

