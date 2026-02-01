Discover Every Look From the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Fashion and music enthusiasts, rejoice!

Kehlani, PinkPantheress, and Lola Young on the 2026 Grammys red carpet
Tonight, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the music industry’s finest will gather to celebrate legendary vocalists, prolific songwriters, and mastermind producers across all genres. That’s right: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet is finally here.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, this evening’s ceremony is set to be historic. For starters, Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with nine nominations—the most of any 2026 Grammy contender. Meanwhile, by securing nods for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, Bad Bunny has become the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for all three categories at once. And let us not forget about electrifying artist ROSÉ. Her feel-good hits, "APT.” and “Golden,” are the first K-pop songs to be in the running for Song Of The Year.

Ahead of the awards show, performers will have to make their grand entrance in their best red carpet looks. Given tonight’s star-studded lineup, we’re in for quite a fashion-fueled treat. First-time attendees like Olivia Dean, Katseye, and Addison Rae will no doubt bring their A-game, as they’re all burgeoning style icons in their own right. And of course, the best-dressed list will also feature seasoned Grammy goers like Lady Gaga, SZA, and Miley Cyrus, who always deliver the most dazzling step-and-repeat moments.

Below, discover all the 2026 Grammy red carpet looks. We’ll be updating this list throughout the night, so make sure to check back in!

Kehlani wearing Valdrin Sahiti

Kehlani at the 2026 Grammys

Lola Young in Vivienne Westwood

Lola Young at the 2026 grammys

PinkPantheress in archival Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry

PinkPantheress at the 2026 Grammys

FKA Twigs in Paolo Carzana

FKA twigs at the 2026 grammys

Darren Criss in Tanner Fletcher and Mia Swier in Pamella Roland

Darren Criss and Mia Swier at the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Ali Wong

Ali Wong at the 2026 grammys red carpet

Gayle King

Gayle King on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Keltie Knight wearing Godoy

Keltie Knight at the 2026 Grammys

Zanna Roberts Rassi in Victoria Beckham

Zanna Roberts Rassi on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Jesse Jo Stark in Chrome Hearts

Jesse Jo Stark on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Alyssa Smith

Alyssa Smith on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Sierra Hull in Pamella Roland

Sierra Hull on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Emily Austin

Emily Austin on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Karen Wazen

Karen Wazen on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Pinar Toprak

Pinar Toprak on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Lola Clark

Lola Clark on the 2026 grammys red caroet

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Helen J. Shen

Helen J. Shen on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Jahnavi Harrison

Jahnavi Harrison on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Chelsea Sik

Chelsea Sik on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Erin Bentlage

Erin Bentlage on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Margo Price 

Margo Price on the 2026 Grammys red carpet

Elaine Kelly

Elaine Kelly on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Gem Auset

Gem Auset on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Courtney Adanna

Courtney Adanna on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Nava Rose Rabago on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Izabella Metz

Izabella Metz on the 2026 grammys red carpet

Lachi

Lachi on the 2026 grammys red carpet

