Keke Palmer is a woman of many talents, and apparently, hairstyling is one of them. On November 29, the actress posted an Instagram video in partnership with the hair care brand Creme of Nature. In it, she shares a few stories from her childhood as she was getting ready. From her mom’s aversion to anything “girly” to the fact that her cousin used to do her hair for her growing up, it was a sweet peek into life before she became one of the most famous faces in the world. The most impressive part of all of this, however, was that she was doing all of it herself—no glam squad in sight.

Palmer’s hair was in its now signature copper color, which she braided into eight cornrows. She then added a half-wig to the style, creating a hybrid cornrow-sew-in look. The style is a protective hair hack that’s especially popular during summer but can be just as easily wearable year-round.

Palmer’s never-ending talents aside, this hairstyle is the epitome of high-maintenance to be low-maintenance. While I haven’t personally been blessed with the ability to braid my own hair, one braiding session can create a hairstyle for an entire week.

​While I don’t have the braiding gene, I do know how to prolong a cornrow hairstyle at home. If a recreation of Palmer’s hairstyle is now on your to-do list, keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand to keep the hairstyle looking fresh in between wash days.