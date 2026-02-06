Keke Palmer's press tour for Peacock's new TV show, The 'Burbs, is a series within itself. The pilot look, day one's archival Alaïa bodysuit, got rave reviews. By the February 5 premiere, fashion girls were hooked. How couldn't they be when Palmer arrived in head-to-toe Gucci monogram pieces?

Two days after Palmer wore a Dior by John Galliano Fall 2003 dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she resurfaced in L.A. wearing her first non-archival look for The 'Burbs. Instead, stylist Molly Dickson sourced Demna's first Gucci collection as creative director: Look 16 from the Spring 2026 lineup, to be specific. The luxury house's circa-1933 emblem decorated every nook and cranny of Palmer's selects, beginning with a leather trench coat buttoned to the top. A nearly-invisible belt—plus a snake-shaped buckle—turned the coat into a fit-and-flare midi dress.

Demna named this look "La V.I.C." (the very important client), and no luxury shopper's look is complete without matching accessories. Therefore, Gucci's monogram motif stretched onto Palmer's pointy knee-high boots, which traded patent leather for matte canvas. Demna's reimagined Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag also nixed the lacquered garnish, giving the $2,950 shoulder style the vintage-y charm of yesteryear's Jackies.

Keke Palmer served anti-tradwife energy for The 'Burbs in top-to-bottom monogram Gucci picks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag $2,950 at Gucci

The hero piece of "La V.I.C." turned Palmer's Gucci set into a method dressing moment. Following the model's lead, the actor wrapped a monogram hair scarf around her copper pixie cut. Tying its chocolate brown trim beneath her chin was a move straight out of 1950s suburbia. Similar kerchiefs—minus Gucci's recognizable logo—shielded Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, and even Marilyn Monroe's hair in the nostalgic, rich-mom way. Palmer's oversize, tortoiseshell sunglasses really drove the anti-tradwife theme home.

Palmer looked every bit a working mom by day, and an Old Hollywood film star by night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See her Gucci selects in the Spring 2026 look book, here. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Not just any fashion muse gets to loan looks from Gucci's unreleased lines. Luckily for Palmer, she had an in with Demna. Last September, directors Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn cast the actor in Gucci's short film, The Tiger, alongside Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, and more.

Palmer portrayed Monica Gucci in three contrasting—yet equally cinematic—looks, including a $15,000 shearling coat in sky blue. Next, she changed into Demna's "La Princepessa" design: a bubblegum pink gown, lined with feathers along the collar, cuffs, and hem. Palmer also pulled off the "Primadonna" poncho, which boasted the same khaki monogram as her red carpet pick.

Meet La Principessa: a voluminous bubblegum pink gown. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Primadonna takes a 180 turn toward mature drama. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's unclear if Palmer plans to go full suburb-mode for future The 'Burbs events, but Gucci's Spring 2026 line is flooded with characters in the same sartorial vein. Or, if she's open to non-Gucci picks, might we suggest the apron dress trend? It's a "disruptive feminist symbol," as fashion features editor Emma Childs puts it.

