Teyana Taylor can try out just about any hairstyle under the sun and I'll never not be impressed. The fluffy, curled pixie cut that she wore to the Golden Globes back in January, for example, was one of the best beauty looks of the night, and she followed that shortly after by wearing the chicest mullet with pigtail braids during a Saturday Night Live appearance. Now she's given in to the call of the lob haircut, and I think this might be my favorite look on her to date.

On Feb. 11, Taylor—who's currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in One Battle After Another—appeared alongside her costar, Chase Infiniti, at a special screening of the film presented by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles. The screening also included a panel discussion, for which the actor dressed casually, wearing baggy army green cargo pants, a green bomber jacket with orange print, and sneakers. Her curled, fairy pixie haircut has become somewhat of a signature look for her over the last several months, but for yesterday's screening, Taylor chose to swap out the cropped cut for something equally as trendy: her hair was styled in a blunt lob with flippy ends and a middle part.

Teyana Taylor wears a flippy lob to a screening of "One Battle After Another." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lobs and blunt bobs have been part of the beauty trend cycle for as long as I can remember (they'll truly never go out of style) but the flipped bob in particular has had a bit of a resurgence over the last year. Originally popular in the 1960s (it had a brief comeback in the early 2000s), it's been the style of choice for a handful of celebrities at red carpet events lately. Tyla wore a chin-length flipped bob with a side part while attending a Pandora launch event back in September, while SNL alum Ego Nwodim wore the same style while attending a Cartier event in New York City a month later. Even Brittany Snow wore a blunt-cut bob with a bold flip at the ends when she appeared at an event with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in late October.

Adding a light flip at the ends of your hair is another way to make a blunt bob or lob look more intriguing. To mimic Teyana Taylor's flippy bob, read ahead to shop a few essentials.