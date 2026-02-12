Teyana Taylor's Flippy Lob Is So Glossy, I Can See My Reflection
She can make any style look good.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Teyana Taylor can try out just about any hairstyle under the sun and I'll never not be impressed. The fluffy, curled pixie cut that she wore to the Golden Globes back in January, for example, was one of the best beauty looks of the night, and she followed that shortly after by wearing the chicest mullet with pigtail braids during a Saturday Night Live appearance. Now she's given in to the call of the lob haircut, and I think this might be my favorite look on her to date.
On Feb. 11, Taylor—who's currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in One Battle After Another—appeared alongside her costar, Chase Infiniti, at a special screening of the film presented by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles. The screening also included a panel discussion, for which the actor dressed casually, wearing baggy army green cargo pants, a green bomber jacket with orange print, and sneakers. Her curled, fairy pixie haircut has become somewhat of a signature look for her over the last several months, but for yesterday's screening, Taylor chose to swap out the cropped cut for something equally as trendy: her hair was styled in a blunt lob with flippy ends and a middle part.
Lobs and blunt bobs have been part of the beauty trend cycle for as long as I can remember (they'll truly never go out of style) but the flipped bob in particular has had a bit of a resurgence over the last year. Originally popular in the 1960s (it had a brief comeback in the early 2000s), it's been the style of choice for a handful of celebrities at red carpet events lately. Tyla wore a chin-length flipped bob with a side part while attending a Pandora launch event back in September, while SNL alum Ego Nwodim wore the same style while attending a Cartier event in New York City a month later. Even Brittany Snow wore a blunt-cut bob with a bold flip at the ends when she appeared at an event with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in late October.
Adding a light flip at the ends of your hair is another way to make a blunt bob or lob look more intriguing. To mimic Teyana Taylor's flippy bob, read ahead to shop a few essentials.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.