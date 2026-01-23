Of Course Teyana Taylor Can Make a Mullet With Pigtail Braids Look Chic

Teyana Taylor has been having a phenomenal month. The singer and One Battle After Another actor took home her very first Golden Globe award two weeks ago (and showed up on the red carpet wearing the dreamiest pixie cut along with her signature sex kitten eye makeup), she's an Oscar nominee as of Thursday morning, and now, she's gearing up to use her comedic chops as the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend—and I'm really hoping the mullet hairstyle she wore in the promo videos will be making an appearance.

SNL has spent the week sharing a handful of promo videos ahead of Taylor's guest spot this weekend. In one of them, she's shown standing with the cast wearing a red leather crop top with long, leather gloves of the same color and a light pink maxi skirt. Her glam was also noteworthy: instead of her usual pixie cut, her hair was styled in a mullet-like hairstyle, with a short, feathered cut on in front that had two long pigtail braids hanging from the back.

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) A photo posted by on

The mullet has never actually gone out of style, but celebrities seem to be loving the short-in-the-front look these days. Marty Supreme actor, Odessa A'Zion, wore her jet black spiral curls in a pinned back, faux mullet look when she attended a pre-Golden Globes event on Jan. 8, and Doja Cat, still in her '80s glam era, wore one during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show back in October. It was also all over the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month thanks to men like Jacob Elordi and Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie.

This influx of mullet haircuts isn't shocking, especially since hair experts have already predicted that the "modern mullet" will be on nearly everyone's haircut vision board this winter. "These shapes create hair that looks intentional yet relaxed," says celebrity hairstylist, Mia Santiago. "They flatter wavy to curly textures or finer hair that needs shape and body. This new wave of shags and mullets embraces imperfection—hair that moves, bends, and feels authentic."

If you're currently wearing the trendy look (or if you're just thinking about getting one), read ahead to shop a few styling recommendations.

